Sitka Drills 156.9 Metres of 1.00 g/t Gold, Including 94.0 Metres of 1.41 g/t Gold and 38.0 Metres of 2.03 g/t Gold, Significantly Expanding Known Mineralization at the Rhosgobel Discovery, RC Gold Project, Yukon

Results from an additional 11 diamond drill holes expand the mineralized envelope at Rhosgobel by 400 m with multiple holes returning >100 gram metres (g/t*m) of gold

Hole DDRCRG-25-027 returned 156.9 m of 1.00 g/t Au, including 94.0 m of 1.41 g/t Au, 38.0 m of 2.03 g/t Au and 2.0 m of 19.30 g/t Au

Hole DDRCRG-25-024 returned 146.7 m of 1.05 g/t Au, including 12.0 m of 3.89 g/t Au and 3.0 m of 8.67 g/t Au

Hole DDRCRG-25-019 returned 110.0 m of 1.01 g/t Au, within a larger interval of 126.0 m of 0.93 g/t Au from surface

Assay results from drilling confirm gold mineralization along a strike length of 975 m with visible gold observed within sheeted quartz veins over the entire 1.1 km of strike length drilled in 2025 with assays pending from the remaining 15 drill holes

Tungsten mineralization associated with gold grades continues to be observed

Vancouver, January 6, 2026 - Sitka Gold Corp. (TSXV: SIG) (FSE: 1RF) (OTCQB: SITKF) ("Sitka" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional strong gold results from diamond drilling completed at the Rhosgobel discovery at its 100% owned, road accessible RC Gold Project ("RC Gold" or the "Project") located within the Yukon's prolific Tombstone Gold Belt. Analytical results for drill holes DDRCRG-25-018 through DDRCRG-25-028 have been received and compiled and are reported herein. Results from these drill holes have significantly expanded the known mineralized zone at Rhosgobel, a reduced intrusion-related gold deposit target located within the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex (CCIC; see Figures 9 and 10), with strong gold intercepts such as 156.9 m of 1.00 g/t gold, including 94.0 metres of 1.41 g/t gold and 38.0 metres of 2.03 g/t gold returned in DDRCRG-25-027 and 146.7 m of 1.05 g/t gold, including 12.0 metres of 3.89 g/t gold returned in DDRCRG-25-024. Tungsten mineralization also continues to be observed at Rhosgobel (see news release dated September 18, 2025). The mineralized zone at Rhosgobel begins at surface and remains open in all directions. Mineralization typical of Reduced-Intrusion Related Gold Systems (RIRGS) consisting of sheeted quartz veining has been observed in drilling along a strike length of 1.1 km and to a depth of over 400 metres. Visible gold within sheeted quartz veins has been observed across the entire 1.1 km strike that has been drilled to date (see Figures 2 and 4). An additional 15 drill holes completed at Rhosgobel are currently pending release.





"Our Rhosgobel discovery continues to impress with the latest results from our drilling efforts returning exceptional gold values from surface and further expanding the known strike of mineralization," stated Cor Coe, CEO and Director of Sitka Gold. "Drilling to date at Rhosgobel has confirmed a large zone of higher-grade gold mineralization that begins at surface across a 975 km strike length where 19 of the 28 drill holes released to date have returned intersections exceeding 100 gram-metres of gold. With reduced intrusion-related gold style mineralization observed in all drill holes completed to date over the initial 1.1 km strike length tested, which remains open in all directions, Rhosgobel is quickly shaping up as one of the most significant new gold discoveries made in 2025 and the third major gold deposit discovered within the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex with the potential to host a multi-million ounce gold resource. We look forward to compiling and releasing the remaining 15 holes from Rhosgobel, along with the remaining drill holes from the Contact, Pukelman and Bearpaw targets. With up to 60,000 metres of fully-funded drilling planned for this year, Sitka is well positioned to rapidly advance this emerging gold camp as we focus on continued expansion of known deposits and new discoveries within the district-scale, target rich RC Gold Project."

Figure 1: A cross section showing gold assay results of DDRCRG-25-027 which returned 156.9 m of 1.00 g/t Au, including 94.0 m of 1.41 g/t Au, 38.0 m of 2.03 g/t Au and 2.0 m of 19.30 g/t Au, along with instances of visible gold observed in the drill core (yellow stars).

Figure 2: A plan map of drilling at the Rhosgobel discovery within the gold-in-soil anomaly of the target area.

Figure 3: A cross section showing gold assay results of DDRCRG-25-022 and DDRCRG-25-024, which returned 146.7 m of 1.05 g/t Au, including 12.0 m of 3.89 g/t Au and 3.0 m of 8.67 g/t Au, along with instances of visible gold observed in the drill core (yellow stars).

Figure 4: A plan map showing drilling completed at Rhosgobel within the larger 1.5 x 2.0 km target area as outlined by the strong gold-in-soil anomaly discovered on surface. Mineralization at Rhosgobel remains open in all directions.

Figure 5: Examples of visible gold (VG) observed in drill core at Rhosgobel. Click HERE to see additional images of VG from Rhosgobel.

Figure 6: Example of sheeted quartz - tourmaline veins in faulted and oxidized megacrystic quartz monzonite in DDRCRG-25-027 from the 38.0 m interval from 174.0 m containing 1.03 g/t Au, including 2.0 m of 19.3 g/t Au from 188.0 m

RHOSGOBEL DRILLING

To date, 43 holes totalling 12,722 m have been completed at Rhosgobel. All holes drilled have intersected significant reduced intrusion-related gold style mineralization including centimetre-scale, sheeted, quartz veins and larger, metre-scale quartz, and quartz-tourmaline veins (and breccias) cutting the feldspar megacrystic quartz monzonite intrusion. Visible gold has been observed within all styles of veins and is often associated with bismuthinite, scheelite, and molybdenite. Drilling to date has traced gold mineralization over a strike length of approximately 1.1 kilometres within a large 2.0 km x 1.5 km surface signature represented by a gold-in-soil anomaly with values up to >500 ppb (Figure 4). Gold mineralization at Rhosgobel begins at surface, extends to a depth of over 400 metres and remains open in all directions. Nineteen of the first 28 diamond drill holes reported from Rhosgobel, including the two discovery holes drilled in 2024, have intersected >100 gram-metres gold (g/t Au*m). Assays are currently pending for the remaining 15 holes completed at Rhosgobel in 2025.

* While visible gold observations are very encouraging and confirm the presence of gold mineralization, they are not intended to imply potential gold grades. Gold assays will be published after they are received from the lab for mineralized intervals in which visible gold particles were noted.





TUNGSTEN AT RHOSGOBEL

Tungsten mineralization continues to be observed at Rhosgobel, suggesting it could be an economic by-product of potential future production. The assay technique ME-MS41, is used on all drill samples to test for additional trace elements associated with gold mineralization. The technique provides only a partial digestion of the tungsten bearing mineral scheelite therefore additional analysis is required to provide accurate tungsten values. Tungsten mineralization, primarily as the mineral scheelite, has been observed in all of the drill holes completed to date at Rhosgobel and occurs as coarse (up to 5 cm) scheelite crystals within the sub-metre scale quartz, and quartz tourmaline veins and as smaller (0.5-1 cm) crystals with the centimetre-scale sheeted quartz veins. The Company is very encouraged by these initial analytical results, however, additional work is needed to further investigate the nature and distribution of tungsten mineralization and its potential economic significance at Rhosgobel as a by-product of potential gold production.

The company has submitted additional samples from drill hole DDRCRG-25-004 for tungsten analysis including a lithium borate fusion with an XRF finish, sodium peroxide fusion with and ICS-AES finish, and 4-acid digest with ICS-MS finish to compare results and to follow up on the positive results obtained from hole DDRCRG-24-002, which intersected zones of high-grade tungsten (6.98 m of 0.39% WO 3 , and 0.61 m of 4.73 % WO 3 ) within broad zones of lower grade tungsten mineralization (75.5 m of 0.132 % WO 3 , and 46.19 m of 0.121 % WO 3 ). Gold assays for hole 002 returned 173.3 metres of 0.60 g/t gold from 97.0 metres, including 28.4 metres of 1.40 g/t gold from 105.0 metres, and 12.4 metres of 2.40 g/t gold from 121.0 metres (see news release dated September 18, 2025). Once results of the current test work have been completed and reviewed, additional samples will be submitted to assess the tungsten distribution at Rhosgobel.

Figure 7: Example of scheelite (top picture), a common tungsten mineral, illuminated by ultra-violet light with visible gold and bismuthinite (red circles) in a quartz vein in drill core from the Rhosgobel intrusion along with an additional example of visible gold (bottom picture), both observed in DDRCRG-25-042.

May-Qu Drill Results

Two holes drilled from the same location at the May-Qu target were completed during the 2025 season to test the south and southwest extension of multigram rock sample results returned from previous exploration (see Figure 8). MQ-25-002 was drilled at 205 degrees azimuth and a -60 degree dip to a final length of 326.1 m while MQ25-003 was drilled at a 025 degrees azimuth with a -60 degree dip to a final length of 280.4 m. Both holes intersected granodiorite intrusive rock with local sheeted quartz veins containing varying amounts of arsenopyrite, pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite and bismuthinite.

Analytical results returned gold values of up to 2.0 m of 0.70 g/t Au and elevated values for pathfinder elements arsenic and bismuth in MQ-25-002, suggesting that the mineralized system is strengthening in a southwest direction. The May-Qu target encompasses a large area that includes the Tombstone Suite Bos stock intrusion exposed along the eastern margin of a large magnetic low signature that is typical of Reduced-Intrusion Gold Systems (see Figure 8). Several target areas remain untested by drilling within the May-Qu area and additional work is planned at May-Qu in 2026 to follow up on the anomalous 2025 results and test numerous other mineralized sites in the May-Qu area.

Figure 8: Plan map of the May-Qu target area showing geochemical and geophysical results along with drill hole locations. Additional work is planned at May-Qu in 2026 to follow up on the 2025 drill results and test numerous other mineralized sites in the May-Qu area where surface grab samples have returned up to 31.7 g/t Au and 585.0 g/t Ag.

Figure 9: A plan map showing the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex (CCIC) location within the district-scale RC Gold Project showing the updated resource areas at Blackjack and Eiger along with the newly discovered Rhosgobel zone and several other high-priority drill targets and multiple exploration targets. The map highlights the numerous drill targets that Sitka has outlined within the CCIC which all are connected by the existing road network on the project and occur in an area measuring approximately five (5) km north-south and twelve (12) km east-west. Several regional exploration and drill targets are also highlighted across the project area (yellow and orange stars).

Figure 10*: A plan map of the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex (CCIC) showing the updated resource areas at Blackjack and Eiger, and the six additional areas that have drill targets indicated by the mauve hatched areas. The map highlights the numerous drill targets that Sitka has outlined within the CCIC which all are connected by the road network on the project and occur in an area measuring five (5) km north-south and twelve (12) km east-west. Additional areas highlighted by strong gold in soil anomalies are being advanced to the drill ready stage with additional geological work planned in 2026.

* References for Figure 10 drilling intervals:

Rhosgobel Intervals: Sitka Gold News Release dated November 25, 2024

Pukelman Intervals: Sitka Gold News Release dated January 7, 2025

Contact Intervals: O'Brien, 2010; Assessment Report, 2010 Diamond Drilling Program, Clear Creek Property (Assessment report 095539)

Shutty, 2011; Assessment Report, 2011 Exploration Program, Clear Creek Property (Assessment Report 095984)

Bear Paw Intervals: Shutty, 2011; Assessment Report, 2011 Exploration Program, Clear Creek Property (Assessment Report 095984)

Figure 11: Regional map of the RC Gold Project located in the western portion of Yukon's prolific Tombstone Gold Belt.

About Sitka's Flagship RC Gold Project

Sitka's 100% owned RC Gold Project consists of a 431 square kilometre contiguous district-scale land package located in the heart of Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt. The project is located approximately 100 kilometres east of Dawson City, which has a 5,000 foot paved runway, and is accessed via a secondary gravel road from the Klondike Highway which is usable year-round and is an approximate 2 hour drive from Dawson City. It is one of the largest consolidated land packages strategically positioned mid-way between the Eagle Gold Mine and the past producing Brewery Creek Gold Mine.

The RC Gold Project now has pit-constrained mineral resources that are contained in two zones: the Blackjack and Eiger gold deposits with 1,291,000 ounces of gold in 39,962,000 tonnes grading 1.01 g/t gold in an indicated category and 1,044,000 ounces of gold in 34,603,000 tonnes grading 0.94 g/t in an inferred category at Blackjack and 440,000 ounces of gold in 27,362,000 tonnes grading 0.50 g/t gold in an inferred category at Eiger. These resource estimate numbers are supported by the recently updated technical report for RC Gold, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 standards, entitled "Clear Creek Property, RC Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report Dawson Mining District, Yukon Territory", prepared by Ronald G. Simpson, P. Geo., of GeoSim Services Inc. with an effective date of January 21, 2025. This report is available on SEDAR+ (http://www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.sitkagoldcorp.com).

Both of these deposits begin at surface, are potentially open pit minable and Initial bottle roll metallurgical testing confirmed the non-refractory characteristics of the gold mineralization and returned gold extraction rates averaging around 85%. Further metallurgical testwork in 2024 returned recoveries ranging from 77.6 to 93% for gravity followed by cyanidation.

For the purposes of the current resource model, it is assumed that a likely mill flowsheet would consist of a gravimetric, flotation, and cyanidation circuit.

The company has now completed 165 diamond drill holes for a total of 59,770 metres across the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex (CCIC), and an additional 3 holes for 858 metres in the May-Qu Intrusion. Drilling continues to outline higher grade mineralization at all zones including hole DDRCCC-24-068 at Blackjack which intersected 678.1 metres of 1.04 g/t gold starting from surface (see news release dated October 21, 2024), and hole DDRCCC-25-075 which intersected 352.8 metres of 1.55 g/t gold including 108.9 metres of 3.27 g/t gold and 45.0 metres of 4.52 g/t gold (see news release dated April 22, 2025). Drilling in 2024/2025 has resulted in the discovery of a new higher grade zone at Rhosggobel including hole DDRCRG-25-010 at Rhosgobel which intersected 235.9 metres of 1.11 g/t gold, including 40.0 m of 2.01 g/t gold and 10.0 m of 5.29 g/t gold, from surface (see news release dated September 18, 2025).

RC Gold Deposit Model

Exploration on the Property has mainly focused on identifying an intrusion-related gold system ("IRGS"). The property is within the Tombstone Gold Belt which is the prominent host to IRGS deposits within the Tintina Gold Province in Yukon and Alaska. Notable deposits from the belt include: Fort Knox Mine in Alaska with current Proven and Probable Reserves of 230 million tonnes at 0.3 g/t Au (2.471 million ounces; Sims 2018)(1); Eagle Gold Mine with current Measured and Indicated Resources of 233 million tonnes at a grade of 0.57 g/t Au at the Eagle Main Zone (4.303 million ounces; Harvey et al, 2022)(2); the Brewery Creek deposit with current Indicated Mineral Resource of 22.2 million tonnes at a gold grade of 1.11 g/t (0.789 million ounces; Hulse et al. 2020)(3); the AurMac Project with an Indicated Mineral Resource of 112.5 million tonnes grading 0.63 gram per tonne gold (2.274 million ounces)(4) plus an Inferred resource of 280.6 million tonnes grading 0.60 g/t gold (5.454 million ounces)(4), the Valley Deposit, with a current Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 7.94 million oz gold at 1.21 g/t and an additional Inferred Mineral Resource of 0.89 million oz at 0.62 g/t gold(5), and the Raven deposit with an inferred mineral resource of 1.1 million oz (19.96 million tonnes at 1.67 g/t gold)(6). The QP has been unable to verify the information regarding the above resource estimations and the information is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the property that is the subject of the disclosure.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

On receipt from the drill site, the HTW/NTW-sized drill core was systematically logged for geological attributes, photographed and sampled at Sitka's core logging facility. Sample lengths as small as 0.3 m were used to isolate features of interest, otherwise a default 2 m downhole sample length was used. Each sample is identified by a unique sample tag number which is placed in the bag containing the core to be assayed. Core was cut in half lengthwise along a predetermined line, with one-half (same half, consistently) collected for analysis and one-half stored as a record. Standard reference materials, blanks and duplicate samples were inserted by Sitka personnel at regular intervals into the sample stream. Bagged samples were placed in secure bins to ensure integrity during transport. They were delivered by Sitka personnel or a contract expeditor to ALS Laboratories' preparatory facility in Whitehorse, Yukon, with analyses completed in North Vancouver.

ALS is accredited to ISO 17025:2005 UKAS ref. 4028 for its laboratory analysis. Samples were crushed by ALS to over 70 per cent passing below two millimetres and split using a riffle splitter. One-thousand-gram splits were pulverized to over 85 per cent passing below 75 microns. Gold determinations are by fire assay with an inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish on 50 g subsamples of the prepared pulp (ALS code: Au-ICP-22). Any sample returning over 10 g/t gold was re-analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish on a 50 g subsample (ALS code: Au-GRA21). In addition, a 51-element analysis was performed on a 0.5 g subsample of the prepared pulps by an aqua regia digestion followed by an inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy (ICP-MS) finish (ALS code: ME-MS41).

Coppermine River Update

The Company also reports results from the inaugural diamond drill program completed at its Coppermine River project located near Kugluktuk, Nunavut. The program, conducted by Arctic Copper Corp, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sitka, was designed to follow up on previous prospecting discoveries where geochemical and geophysical surveys had outlined prospective drill targets.

Four wide-spaced reconnaissance holes were drilled at the Copper Leaf Showing (see Figure 12) to follow up on sediment-hosted copper mineralization discovered in 2015 and on subsequent gravity survey anomalies. These are proximal to a prominent north-south trending Gabbro Dike that transects the area for more than 12 km. Drilling results at Copper Leaf returned anomalous copper values and has not yet identified the source of mineralization found at surface.

Three wide-spaced reconnaissance holes were also drilled at the WIN and HA showings (see Figure 13), where historic trenching from the 1960's uncovered high grade volcanic-hosted copper mineralization found in the Copper Creek Basalts. Past sampling of these results by Sitka personnel returned assays as high as 40% copper with 36.0 g/t silver at the WIN Trench, and as high as 17% copper with 29.0 g/t silver at the HA Trench. Assay results from the 2025 drilling campaign returned anomalous copper values in the core samples and have not yet identified the source of mineralization found at surface.

Figure 12: Plan map showing wide-spaced reconnaissance drill hole locations, grab sample results and gravity survey results at the Copper Leaf target.

Figure 13: Plan map of wide-spaced reconnaissance drill hole locations and grab sample results at the WIN and HA targets.

About Sitka Gold Corp.

Sitka Gold Corp. is a well-funded mineral exploration company headquartered in Canada with over $45 million in its treasury and no debt. The Company is managed by a team of experienced industry professionals and is focused on exploring for economically viable mineral deposits with its primary emphasis on gold, silver and copper mineral properties of merit. Sitka is currently advancing its 100% owned, 431 square kilometre flagship RC Gold Project located within the Tombstone Gold Belt in the Yukon Territory. The Company is also advancing the Alpha Gold Project in Nevada and currently has drill permits for its Burro Creek Gold and Silver Project in Arizona and the Coppermine River Project in Nunavut, all of which are 100% owned by Sitka.

*For more detailed information on the Company's properties please visit our website at www.sitkagoldcorp.com.

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gilles Dessureau, P.Geo., V.P. Exploration of the Company, and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions and the Company's anticipated work programs.

These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, market uncertainty and the results of the Company's anticipated work programs.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

