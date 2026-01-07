Golden Harp Resources Inc. Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Acquisition and Creation of District-Scale Land Position

VANCOUVER, January 7, 2026 - Golden Harp Resources Inc. (TSX Venture:GHR.H) (the "Company"), a Canadian mineral exploration company, announces that at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on January 6, 2026 (the "Meeting"), disinterested shareholders overwhelmingly approved, by ordinary resolution, the previously announced amended and restated mining claims purchase agreement dated effective November 10, 2025 (the "Amended Acquisition Agreement") between the Company and Timothy A. Young, the Company's control person.

At the Meeting, disinterested shareholders, being shareholders other than Mr. Young and certain related and associated persons, holding an aggregate of 8,493,224 common shares out of the Company's 35,067,486 common shares outstanding who were entitled to vote on the resolution. Approximately 50% of such shares were represented in person or by proxy, with 100% of the votes cast in favour of the resolution.

"The overwhelming approval by disinterested shareholders is a significant endorsement of the geological and strategic rationale underlying this transaction," said Ian Campbell, Vice President, Exploration. "With this approval, Golden Harp is positioned to move forward with a fully-consolidated, district-scale land package at Copper Hill, free of joint venture constraints. This consolidation allows future exploration programs to be designed and executed across the property in an integrated manner, improving the Company's ability to explore the gold-enriched geological system underlying the expanded property, subject to the Company's reactivation from NEX to Tier 1 or Tier 2 of the TSXV."

All other resolutions proposed by management (i.e. re-appointment of the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year and authorizing the board of directors to fix their remuneration; fixing the number of directors to be elected for the ensuing year at four; election of directors; and approving the Company's stock option plan), as outlined in the Company's management information circular (the "Circular") dated December 8, 2025 and mailed to shareholders, were also unanimously approved at the Meeting.

CLOSING CONDITIONS

Closing of the transactions contemplated by the Amended Acquisition Agreement remains subject to receipt of final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange. If exchange approval is not obtained within 90 days of the effective date of the Amended Acquisition Agreement, the agreement will terminate in accordance with its terms.

For additional details regarding the Amended Acquisition Agreement, readers are referred to the Circular and the Company's news release dated December 24, 2025.

NEX BOARD

The common shares of the Company are listed on the NEX Board of the TSXV. At this time, the Company is not contemplating a reactivation of the Company from the NEX Board to Tier 1 or Tier 2 of the TSXV.

About the Company

The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company. Its principal asset is the Copper Hill Property in Northern Ontario. The Company is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario and its shares trade on the NEX Board of the TSXV under the symbol "GHR.H".

