Metals Creek Acquires 0.5 % NSR on the Tillex Property from Blue Moon Metals Inc. (formerly Savant Explorations Ltd.)

Thunder Bay, January 9, 2026 - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired the 0.5% Net Smelter Royalty (NSR) from Blue Moon Metals Inc. (Blue Moon), (formerly Savant Explorations Ltd. ("Savant")) on the Tillex property located in Currie Township, 65 km east of Timmins, Ontario.

On the 29th November 2008, Metals Creek and Savant entered into a purchase agreement pursuant to which Metals Creek acquired the 85% interest in the Tillex property owned by Savant subject to a 0.5% NSR in favor of Savant which Metals Creek had the right to purchase..

In accordance with the agreement, Metals Creek has exercised its right to acquire the 0.5% NSR in consideration of the issuance of 50,000 Metals Creek common shares to Blue Moon.

This transaction is subject to TSXV approval.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corp., including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF).

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279901