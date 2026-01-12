Nexus Uranium Announces Public Hearing Date for Chord Exploration Permit

Mineral Board Hearing Represents Final Step in Extensive State Permitting Process

Vancouver, January 12, 2026 - Nexus Uranium Corp. (CSE: NEXU) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: JA7) ("Nexus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, following the pre-hearing conference held on January 6, 2026, the South Dakota Department of Agriculture & Natural Resources ("DANR") has scheduled the public hearing before the Board of Minerals and Environment ("Mineral Board") for the Company's Chord uranium exploration permit application for March 18-20, 2026.

The Mineral Board hearing represents the final step in the state permitting process for Nexus to receive its exploration drill permit at Chord. This milestone is the culmination of an extensive and exhaustive permitting effort that the Company initiated in March 2024 when it first submitted its Exploration Notice of Intent ("EXNI") to the DANR. Additional information regarding the Chord EXNI application process can be found at: https://danr.sd.gov/Environment/MineralsMining/Exploration/NewEXNIS.aspx.

Throughout this process, the Company has worked collaboratively with multiple inter-governmental agencies including the DANR, the South Dakota State Historic Preservation Office ("SHPO"), and the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish, and Parks. The Company has satisfied all requisite concerns and comments from every agency involved, including the completion and submission of comprehensive environmental, wildlife, and archaeological studies and reports. In several instances, the Company has surpassed the standard requirements for studies, reports, and disclosure in order to address any potential concerns proactively.

"Securing a public hearing date before the Mineral Board marks a significant milestone for Nexus and our Chord project," said Jeremy Poirier, CEO. "This hearing represents the final stage in a rigorous and thorough state permitting process that we initiated nearly two years ago. I am proud of the constructive relationships our team has built with state agencies and the high standards we have maintained throughout this process. We look forward to presenting our application before the Board and advancing Chord towards a spring/summer drill program."

About the South Dakota Department of Agriculture & Natural Resources

The South Dakota Department of Agriculture & Natural Resources is the state agency responsible for protecting and preserving South Dakota's agriculture, environment, and natural resources through effective regulatory services, natural resource conservation, and financial and technical assistance. The DANR Minerals and Mining Program regulates mineral exploration, mining, and oil and gas development in South Dakota. The program ensures that mineral exploration and development is conducted in a manner that minimizes environmental impact and that affected lands are reclaimed and useable after resources have been extracted. Prior to initiating most forms of mineral exploration or development, operators must file a formal notice or obtain a permit from the state.

About Nexus Uranium Corp.

Nexus Uranium is a Canadian exploration company focused on uranium projects in North America. In the United States, the Company holds the Chord and Wolf Canyon projects in South Dakota, and the South Pass project in Wyoming. The Great Divide Basin project in Wyoming is now under option to Canamera Energy Metals Corp. In Canada, Nexus holds the Mann Lake project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. For more information, visit www.nexusuranium.com.

--

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the scheduled public hearing before the Board of Minerals and Environment, the anticipated outcome of the permitting process, the timing of potential exploration permit approval, the planned exploration activities at the Chord project, and the Company's ability to advance its uranium projects. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions considered reasonable by management as of the date hereof, including favourable regulatory outcomes, continued cooperation with state agencies, the availability of financing for planned exploration activities, and the absence of material changes to applicable laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including changes in law, policy, or regulatory interpretation; outcomes of permitting processes and public hearings; the potential for opposition to mining activities; market conditions for uranium; and other factors described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Nexus undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279976