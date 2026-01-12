Silver Grail Announces Assay Results that Confirm Porphyry-Style Copper Mineralization at Eastern Magnetic Anomaly, Ram Property, Golden Triangle, BC

Victoria, January 12, 2026 - Silver Grail Resources Ltd. ("Silver Grail" or the "Company") ("SVG" - TSX-V) ("SVGAF" - OTCID) reports assay results from its 2025 inaugural diamond drill program on the Ram Property, located approximately 7 kilometres ("km") southwest of the Red Mountain gold-silver deposit in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. The program comprised 1,978 metres ("m") of NQ-diameter core drilling in seven drill holes from two drill setups located approximately 625 metres apart, testing two previously unexplained magnetic anomalies. The Ram Property is jointly owned with Silver Grail Resources Ltd.

Assay results returned elevated gold, copper and molybdenum values across multiple zones, with individual assays that range from nil to 3.64 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au"), nil to 3,294 parts per million ("ppm") copper ("Cu"), and nil to 489 ppm molybdenum ("Mo"), confirming the presence of a broad mineralized system and supporting further follow-up work.

2025 Ram Project Drill Highlights Include:

Assay results confirm that the Eastern Magnetic Anomaly represents a porphyry-style copper-gold-molybdenum system

Long, continuous intervals of copper mineralization intersected at the Eastern Magnetic Anomaly within an altered magnetite-bearing multiphase intrusive complex, including: 91.00 m grading 303 ppm Cu (RAM25-002, 6.00 - 97.00 m) 152.00 m grading 292 ppm Cu (RAM25-002, 179.00 - 331.00 m) 163.40 m grading 151 ppm Cu (RAM25-007 173.60 - 337.00 m)

Elevated molybdenum values, locally exceeding 100 ppm and up to 489 ppm, support the interpretation of a fertile porphyry environment

Drilling at the Western Magnetic Anomaly intersected narrow, near-surface, higher-grade Au ± Cu ± Mo vein mineralization, including 1.00 m grading 3.64 g/t Au in RAM25-004 (180.50-181.50 m).

Results validate interpretations from the September 10, 2025, visual-results news release and confirm that both magnetic anomalies are associated with significant mineralization

Dino Cremonese, P.Eng., CEO of Silver Grail, commented: "We are encouraged that assay results have now confirmed what we interpreted from visual logging and surface work earlier in the program. Drilling has demonstrated that the Eastern Magnetic Anomaly is directly related to a copper-molybdenum-gold porphyry system, characterized by broad zones of continuous copper mineralization. While grades are modest at this stage, the scale and consistency of mineralization confirm a legitimate porphyry copper exploration target at Ram. In addition, localized higher-grade vein intersections at the Western Anomaly highlight a potentially related broader mineralizing system."

Table 1 2025 Drill Results - Ram Property - Length-Weighted Composites

Drill ID Anomaly From (m) To (m) Length (m)* Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (ppm) Mo (ppm) RAM25-001 Eastern 204.00 238.00 34.00 0.03 0.9 424.0 0.71 RAM25-002 Eastern 6.00 97.00 91.00 0.02 0.3 302.8 12.34 and Eastern 111.00 113.00 2.00 1.53 0.4 25.5 1.84 and Eastern 179.00 331.00 152.00 0.02 0.8 292.1 12.32 and Eastern 343.00 361.00 18.00 0.03 0.8 309.3 83.56 RAM25-003 Western 24.25 26.25 2.00 0.43 3.4 2029.6 224.52 RAM25-004 Western 78.00 82.00 4.00 0.15 1.0 416.4 54.34 and Western 180.50 181.50 1.00 3.64 0.8 190.5 73.95 RAM25-005 Western 30.00 32.00 2.00 0.48 1.7 844.3 345.22 RAM25-006 Western 15.00 29.00 14.00 0.08 0.7 336.3 53.06 RAM25-007 Western 5.00 9.10 4.10 0.19 4.6 2226.3 197.96 and Eastern 49.00 53.00 4.00 0.16 4.4 2786.5 29.28 and Eastern 107.00 128.00 21.00 0.02 0.3 411.0 3.49 and Eastern 173.60 337.00 163.40 0.02 0.4 151.4 12.53

* Length reported is drill length - true thicknesses are unknown

Technical Results

The 2025 drill program tested two previously unexplained magnetic anomalies. These anomalies are spatially distinct, and drilling has confirmed that each is associated with a different style of mineralization. The Eastern Magnetic Anomaly is associated with a large, altered, magnetite-bearing, multiphase intrusive complex hosting porphyry-style copper ± molybdenum ± gold mineralization, whereas the Western Magnetic Anomaly is associated with magnetic pyrrhotite-rich mineralization and localized, Au ± Cu ± Mo veins.

Eastern Magnetic Anomaly

Assay results from drill holes RAM25-001, RAM25-002, and RAM25-007 confirm that the Eastern Magnetic Anomaly is caused by a large, multiphase, magnetite-bearing porphyritic intrusion hosting porphyry-style copper ± molybdenum ± gold mineralization.

Drilling intersected long, continuous intervals of disseminated and vein-related copper mineralization spatially coincident with strong portions of the approximately 1 km long by 150 m wide north-south-oriented magnetic high, including:

152.00 m grading 292 ppm Cu (RAM25-002, 179.00 - 331.00 m)

91.00 m grading 303 ppm Cu (RAM25-002, 6.00 - 97.00 m)

163.40 m grading 151 ppm Cu (RAM25-007, 173.60 - 337.00 m)

34.00 m grading 424 ppm Cu (RAM25-001, 204.00-238.00 m)

Copper mineralization occurs within and adjacent to altered magnetite-bearing intrusive phases and is associated with quartz-calcite-pyrite-chalcopyrite stockwork veining and blebby disseminated chalcopyrite, consistent with visual observations reported previously. Elevated molybdenum values, locally exceeding 100 ppm Mo (and up to 468 ppm), further support the interpretation of a fertile porphyry environment.

Although copper grades are relatively low, the scale, continuity, and geochemical signature of the mineralization confirm that the Eastern Magnetic Anomaly represents a significant porphyry copper exploration target that remains mostly untested by drilling and is open along strike and at depth.

Western Magnetic Anomaly

Assay results from drill holes targeting the Western Magnetic Anomaly confirm the presence of localized vein-related mineralization, consistent with visual logging and surface sampling reported previously.

Notable intersections include:

1.00 m grading 3.64 g/t Au, 191 ppm Cu and 79 ppm Mo (RAM25-004, 180.50 - 181.50 m)

2.00 m grading 0.43 g/t Au, 2,030 ppm Cu and 225 ppm Mo (RAM25-003, 24.25 - 26.25 m)

4.10 m grading 0.19 g/t Au and 2,226 ppm Cu (RAM25-007, 5.00 - 9.10 m)

These higher-grade intervals are narrow, occur mainly at shallow depths and correspond with veins observed near the drill hole collars at surface. High proportions of pyrrhotite ± pyrite with trace chalcopyrite and arsenopyrite noted from visual observations did not yield significant results beyond elevated Cu and arsenic ("As") values (e.g. 204.00 m grading 103 ppm Cu and 110 ppm As; RAM25-03 130 - 334 m).

The Company continues to evaluate the results of the 2025 program and will use these data to guide future exploration and drill targeting at the Ram Property.

Quality Control

Silver Grail drilled NQ (47.6mm) sized core on the Ram 2025 program. All drill core was logged, photographed and cut in half with a diamond saw at Silver Grail's core facility in Stewart, northwestern BC. Samples were typically 2-metres-long but in areas of interest sample sizes were reduced. Half core samples were transported directly from the core facility to MSALABS preparation laboratory in Terrace BC. Sample pulps were shipped by MSALABS from the preparation facility to the MSALABS geochemical laboratory in Langley BC.

At the laboratory, the samples were dried, crushed and pulverized using standard rock preparation procedures. Each sample was crushed to 70% passing 2 mm, a riffle split 250 g was pulverized to better than 85% passing 75 microns (MSALABS Code PRP910). The pulps were then analyzed for Au using a 30 g fire assay (MSALABS Code FAS-111). An additional 48 elements were tested with a four-acid digestion, multi-element ICP-MS package (MSALABS code IMS-230). Quality control at the laboratory is maintained by submitting blanks, standards and re-assaying duplicate samples from each analytical batch. Silver Grail implemented an internal Quality Assurance/Quality Control program with the insertion of blanks and certified standards at a ratio of at least 1 per 25 samples.

Qualified Person

Silver Grail's disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Tony Barresi, Ph.D., P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

Table 2 2025 Ram Drill Hole Locations and Orientations - Coordinates in NAD83 UTM Zone 9

Hole ID Easting Northing Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Depth (m) RAM-25-001 452084 6195169 210 -50 256.56 RAM-25-002 452084 6195169 230 -45 361.00 RAM-25-003 451896 6194576 295 -45 355.00 RAM-25-004 451896 6194576 270 -50 318.00 RAM-25-005 451896 6194576 270 -65 225.00 RAM-25-006 451896 6194576 330 -46 123.00 RAM-25-007 451896 6194576 62 -48 339.00

About Silver Grail

Silver Grail Resources Ltd. is a junior exploration company with a large portfolio of properties in the southern portion of the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. Its legacy properties, some more than thirty years old, form large islands within the vast claim holdings of Goliath Resources in the region.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SILVER GRAIL RESOURCES LTD.

"Dino Cremonese"

Dino Cremonese, P. Eng.,

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.silvergrail.com or contact:

Barry Holmes

Director Corporate Development and Communications

Tel. 778-430-5680

Email: bholmesmba@gmail.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially.

All statements relating to future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.