Noble Plains Uranium Expands Flagship Duck Creek Project, Increasing Uranium Trend Coverage by 75% in Wyoming's Powder River Basin

Vancouver, January 12, 2026 - Noble Plains Uranium Corp. (TSXV: NOBL) (OTCQB: NBLXF) (FSE: INE0) ("Noble Plains" or the "Company") a U.S. focused uranium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that as a result of the successful drilling results to date at its flagship Duck Creek Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin, it has expanded the project by staking an additional 140 mineral claims. The expanded land position now covers more than 5.25 miles of a continuous uranium-mineralized trend, an increase of over 75%, materially increasing the potential scale of the mineralization at one of the Company's most advanced assets.

"This expansion is a direct result of the success we're seeing at Duck Creek and our conviction in the system we are defining," said Drew Zimmerman, CEO of Noble Plains Uranium. "Our strategy is to build meaningful uranium pounds in the ground in top-tier U.S. jurisdictions, and the strengthening uranium market is looking to companies that can demonstrate scale, continuity, and execution. By extending Duck Creek to five miles of trend between two major producers, we are positioning Noble Plains to meaningfully increase the uranium pound potential of this flagship asset. This is an efficient, high-confidence way to add future upside while we remain focused on delivering our first compliant resource on the project this spring."

The newly staked 140 mineral claims cover over 2,800 acres of ground immediately north of the existing Duck Creek Project and covers multiple aligned shallow-depth north-trending historic open pits that clearly demark the continuation of the mineralized trends established on the original 3 miles of the project. With strong, consistent drill results continuing across the initial three miles of the trend, management believes there is a high probability that mineralization continues along strike. As a result of this expansion, Noble Plains now controls a dominant 5.25-mile uranium corridor situated between two major U.S. uranium producers, Cameco Corporation and Uranium Energy Corp. (see Figure 1).





Figure 1: Duck Creek Project - Expanded Project

Strategic Rationale for Expansion

"From a geological standpoint, this expansion makes a great deal of sense," said Paul Cowley, COO of Noble Plains Uranium. "The drilling results we are generating on the existing Duck Creek claims demonstrate strong continuity of roll-front mineralization, with consistent grades and thicknesses along trend. When combined with known historical workings on the newly staked ground and the fact that this trend continues toward established uranium resources held by UEC, we have a high level of confidence that the systems opportunity is much larger and persists beyond our current drilling area. This expanded land position gives us the opportunity to systematically test that continuation and potentially add significant additional uranium pounds as we continue to build scale along this corridor."

The expansion of the Duck Creek Project reflects management's growing confidence in the continuity and scale of the uranium system being defined through drilling, combined with historical evidence of mineralization along the newly acquired extension of the trend. While the newly staked ground has not yet been drilled by Noble Plains, historical workings along strike indicate uranium mineralization consistent with the geology encountered across the current project area.

Importantly, the expanded trend extends toward Uranium Energy Corp.'s nearby Barge Project, which hosts a reported resource of approximately 4.36 million pounds U₃O₈1, and lies along the same corridor as Cameco's Smith Ranch-Highland complex with a resource of 32 million pounds U₃O₈2 and historical production of over 23 million pounds U₃O₈3. Control of this expanded trend significantly enhances the strategic and exploration value of Duck Creek.

Building Pounds in the Ground with Discipline and Scale

Noble Plains is currently operating a successful drill program along the initial three-mile Duck Creek trend, with the objective of advancing the project toward a compliant resource in accordance with NI 43-101 standards by the spring of 2026, establishing the Company's first defined uranium pounds. Following that, it is the intent of the Company to initiate a drill program on the newly acquired portion of the property this summer with the goal of adding mineralization to the newly defined resource.

The newly staked ground represents a highly efficient and logical next phase of growth. By expanding along a proven trend rather than pursuing greenfield targets, Noble Plains has positioned itself to potentially add additional uranium pounds with a high degree of geological confidence following resource definition.

Next Steps at Duck Creek

Noble Plains is currently running a successful drill program on the original three-mile Duck Creek trend as the Company advances the project toward an initial compliant uranium resource. Planning for future work programs is already underway, with the intention to incorporate drill testing of the newly staked ground in subsequent phases to evaluate the continuation of mineralization along the expanded 5.25-mile corridor.

The Duck Creek expansion exemplifies Noble Plains' disciplined growth strategy: leveraging success, expanding intelligently, and building scale in proven uranium districts with strong infrastructure, favourable permitting, and ISR-amenable geology.

Figure 2: Duck Creek Project - Expanded Claim Map Showing Five-Mile Uranium Trend

About Noble Plains Uranium

Noble Plains Uranium Corp. is a U.S.-focused uranium exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of high-potential projects amenable to In Situ Recovery (ISR) - the most capital-efficient and environmentally responsible method of uranium extraction. Our strategy targets historically drilled and underexplored assets in proven jurisdictions, with the objective of rapidly delineating NI 43-101 compliant resources and building a scalable inventory of domestic uranium.

Bradley Parkes, P.Geo., VP Exploration of Noble Plains Uranium Corp., is the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, who has read and approved the technical content of this news release.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the planned drill program, the timing of drilling and results, the potential to outline a uranium resource prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 standards, the potential to confirm or expand mineralization, and the expected advancement of the Company's exploration strategy. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to complete the drill program as planned, the interpretation of historic data, the accuracy of geological modelling, the results of drilling and downhole probing, operational risks and weather delays, regulatory approvals, availability of equipment and personnel, the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, and fluctuating commodity prices, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

