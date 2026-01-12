Brasnova Energy Materials Inc. Announces Retirement of Long Time Director Greg Pearson

Vancouver, January 12, 2026 - Brasnova Energy Materials Inc. (TSXV: BEM) ("BEM'' or the "Company") announces the retirement of long-time Director, Greg Pearson. After many years of dedication, hard work, and service, Mr. Pearson has decided to step into the next chapter of his life. Mr. Pearson will be replaced on the Board of Directors by Mr. Fabrício Santos, MSc., a geoscience professional based in Brazil.

Mr. Santos has been a key participant in the targeting and advancement of the Company's portfolio of Brazilian critical materials projects. The focus in the current quarter will be on the 100% owned Jucurutu Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) Project in the State of Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil.

Jucurutu Iron Ore Copper Gold (IOCG) Project

https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/258390/Sonoran-Desert-Copper-Corporation-Announces-Promising-Copper-Occurrences-on-the-Newly-Staked-Jucurutu-Project-in-Rio-Grande-do-Norte-Brazil

Brasnova would like to thank Mr. Pearson for his many years of service on behalf of the Company. Brasnova will issue Mr. Santos 250,000 common share options at a price of 15 cents with a term of five years and subject to approval of the stock option plan at the next AGM. The management changes and options issuance are subject to TSXV Venture Exchange approval.

ABOUT BRASNOVA ENERGY MATERIALS INC.

Brasnova Energy Materials is focused on securing, developing and monetizing Brazilian critical materials assets and related materials technologies, to build shareholder value.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements.

