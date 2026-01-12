Tribeca Resources Announces Results of AGM

JANUARY 12 - Tribeca Resources Corp. (TSXV: TRBC) (OTCQB: TRRCF) ("Tribeca Resources", the "Company"), is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on January 9, 2026. Shareholders holding 47,059,641 shares or 48.30% of the outstanding shares of the Company were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

The shareholders re-elected Paul Gow, Thomas Schmidt, Nick DeMare, Luis Tondo and Derrick Weyrauch as directors of the Company.

The shareholders also voted in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting including the re-appointment of D&H Group LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the continuation of the Company's rolling 10% equity incentive plan (the "Incentive Plan"). Pursuant to the Incentive Plan, the Company is entitled to grant stock options, restricted share units, performance share units or deferred share units to eligible persons under the Incentive Plan, with the number of common shares issuable thereunder, together with the number of common shares issuable under any other security-based compensation arrangements of the Company, not to exceed 10% of the total number of common shares outstanding from time to time.

Following the Meeting, the directors appointed Paul Gow as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Thomas Schmidt as President and Nick DeMare as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. The Board also appointed Luis Tondo, Derrick Weyrauch and Thomas Schmidt to the audit committee.

About Tribeca Resources

Tribeca Resources is a copper exploration company focused on discovering and developing assets in the coastal IOCG belt of northern Chile. The Company's management team, whose members are significant shareholders of the Company, has world-leading expertise and a discovery history with iron oxide copper-gold deposits in the world's great IOCG Belts of the Carajás district in Brazil and the Gawler and Cloncurry provinces of Australia.

Tribeca Resources' objective is to provide the mineral resources for the next generation of copper mines in Chile. It is focused on building a portfolio of projects, with emphasis on mid to advanced-stage copper exploration and resource development projects. To this end, mineral targets are regularly assessed in pursuit of acquisition, strategic exploration and significant discovery.

Tribeca Resources' portfolio comprises three early- to advanced-stage exploration projects in northern Chile. The flagship La Higuera IOCG Project has seen approximately 10,000m of drilling with mineralization defined over a 1.4 kilometer strike length. The Chiricuto and Jiguata projects are earlier stage porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum targets, held under purchase option agreements

For more information, please contact:

Paul Gow Thomas Schmidt CEO and Director President and Director admin@tribecaresources.com admin@tribecaresources.com +1 604 685 9316 +1 604 685 9316

