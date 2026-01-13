Sienna Resources Inc. Looking to Commence Operations in Nevada on Its Lithium Projects

Vancouver, January 13, 2026 - Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIEN) (OTCID: SNNAF) (WKN: A418KR) (the "Company" or "Sienna") is planning to recommence operations in Nevada on its lithium projects. These include the Cave Creek Lithium Project (Map 1), which is located within Surge Battery Metals Inc.'s project area, and the Clayton Valley Deep Basin Lithium Brine Project (Map 2), which lies within SLB Limited's (formerly Schlumberger) lithium brine project area. According to tradingeconomics.com, lithium prices have increased by over 150% since June 2025.

Map 1. Cave Creek and Elko Lithium Projects

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/854/280122_5734ed2ee49aaaf0_002full.jpg

Jason Gigliotti, President of Sienna, states, "Lithium prices have been moving up at a very rapid rate, similar to many other commodities, as reported by kitco.com. Lithium prices have increased by more than 150% since June 2025, and we believe this presents a favorable environment to become more active on our projects. With approximately $1.5 million in cash, the Company is in a strong financial position to advance its Nevada lithium assets. Management expects to be active on these projects in 2026."

Map 2. Clayton Valley Lithium Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/854/280122_5734ed2ee49aaaf0_003full.jpg

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Frank Bain, PGeo, independent to the Company and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

"Jason Gigliotti"

President

Sienna Resources Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's plans to recommence operations, anticipated activity levels, market conditions, and future exploration and development activities. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in commodity prices, exploration and development risks, regulatory approvals, market conditions, and the availability of financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

