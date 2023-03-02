Menü
Alexco Resource Corp.

Alexco Resource Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
September 2022
Übernahme
Hecla Mining Company


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit September 2022 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Alexco Resource Corp. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Hecla Mining Company statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.

Nachrichten, deutsch zu Alexco Resource Corp.

  • Hecla schließt Übernahme von Alexco Resource ab
    Hecla Mining Company und Alexco Resource Corp. gaben gestern bekannt, dass die Übernahme Alexcos durch Hecla erfolgreich abgeschlossen wurde. Im Rahmen der Übernahme emittierte Hecla 17.992.875 Stammaktien an die Alexco-Aktionäre für einen Gesamtbetrag von etwa 69 Mio. $, basierend auf einem Umtauschverhältnis von 0,116 Hecla-Aktien für jede [...]
    weiterlesen
    08.09.2022
    von Minenportal.de
  • Hecla übernimmt Alexco Resource!
    Hecla Mining Company und Alexco Resource Corp. gaben gestern eine endgültige Vereinbarung über einen Zusammenschluss der beiden Unternehmen bekannt. Demnach wir Hecla alle ausstehenden Stammaktien von Alexco übernehmen, die Hecla nicht bereits besitzt. Jede ausstehende Stammaktie von Alexco wird im Rahmen der Transaktion gegen 0,116 Stammaktien von [...]
    weiterlesen
    06.07.2022
    von Minenportal.de
  • Alexco Resource Corp. meldet Finanzahlen des Gesamtjahres 2021
    Alexco Resource Corporation veröffentlichte gestern die finanziellen und operativen Ergebnisse des vierten Quartals und des Gesamtjahres 2021. Das Unternehmen verzeichnete während der drei Monate einen Nettoverlust aus fortgesetzten Operationen in Höhe von 9,1 Mio. CAD oder 0,06 CAD je Aktie. Im Gesamtjahr ergab sich indes ein Nettoverlust von 3,1 [...]
    weiterlesen
    22.03.2022
    von Minenportal.de
  • Alexco Resource Corp. meldet Finanzahlen des Gesamtjahres 2020
    Alexco Resource Corporation veröffentlichte vergangene Woche die finanziellen und operativen Ergebnisse des vierten Quartals und des Gesamtjahres 2020. Das Unternehmen verzeichnete während der drei Monate einen Nettoverlust aus fortgesetzten Operationen in Höhe von 15,8 Mio. CAD oder 0,12 CAD je Aktie. Im Gesamtjahr ergab sich indes ein [...]
    weiterlesen
    15.03.2021
    von Minenportal.de
  • Alexco Resource Corp. übernimmt Contango Strategies Ltd.
    Alexco Resource Corp. gab heute bekannt, dass seine Tochtergesellschaft Alexco Environmental Group Holdings Inc. das Privatunternehmen Contango Strategies Ltd. in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan übernommen hat. Diese Transaktion wurde durch die Leistung von 1.388.000 Dollar, bestehend auf 971.600 Dollar Bargeld und 237.999 Stammaktien von Alexco zu einem [...]
    weiterlesen
    18.06.2018
    von Minenportal.de

weitere Meldungen


Nachrichten, englisch zu Alexco Resource Corp.


weitere engl. Meldungen


