Hecla Mining Company und Alexco Resource Corp. gaben gestern bekannt, dass die Übernahme Alexcos durch Hecla erfolgreich abgeschlossen wurde. Im Rahmen der Übernahme emittierte Hecla 17.992.875 Stammaktien an die Alexco-Aktionäre für einen Gesamtbetrag von etwa 69 Mio. $, basierend auf einem Umtauschverhältnis von 0,116 Hecla-Aktien für jede [...]
Hecla Mining Company und Alexco Resource Corp. gaben gestern eine endgültige Vereinbarung über einen Zusammenschluss der beiden Unternehmen bekannt. Demnach wir Hecla alle ausstehenden Stammaktien von Alexco übernehmen, die Hecla nicht bereits besitzt. Jede ausstehende Stammaktie von Alexco wird im Rahmen der Transaktion gegen 0,116 Stammaktien von [...]
Alexco Resource Corporation veröffentlichte gestern die finanziellen und operativen Ergebnisse des vierten Quartals und des Gesamtjahres 2021. Das Unternehmen verzeichnete während der drei Monate einen Nettoverlust aus fortgesetzten Operationen in Höhe von 9,1 Mio. CAD oder 0,06 CAD je Aktie. Im Gesamtjahr ergab sich indes ein Nettoverlust von 3,1 [...]
Alexco Resource Corporation veröffentlichte vergangene Woche die finanziellen und operativen Ergebnisse des vierten Quartals und des Gesamtjahres 2020. Das Unternehmen verzeichnete während der drei Monate einen Nettoverlust aus fortgesetzten Operationen in Höhe von 15,8 Mio. CAD oder 0,12 CAD je Aktie. Im Gesamtjahr ergab sich indes ein [...]
Alexco Resource Corp. gab heute bekannt, dass seine Tochtergesellschaft Alexco Environmental Group Holdings Inc. das Privatunternehmen Contango Strategies Ltd. in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan übernommen hat. Diese Transaktion wurde durch die Leistung von 1.388.000 Dollar, bestehend auf 971.600 Dollar Bargeld und 237.999 Stammaktien von Alexco zu einem [...]
Hecla Mining and Alexco Resource announced completion of the Alexco acquisition. "With the world's increasing demand for silver for clean energy, Hecla is helping meet that demand as the world's fastest growing established silver miner," said Phillips S. Baker, Jr., Hecla's President & CEO. "Since 2010, Hecla has increased silver production by more [...]
Alexco Resource announced that the Company has obtained a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the previously announced acquisition of Alexco by 1080980 B.C. Ltd., a subsidiary of Hecla Mining by way of a plan of arrangement. Under the terms of the Arrangement, Alexco's shareholders will receive 0.116 common shares in [...]
Alexco Resource Corp. announced today that the Company's Securityholders approved the previously announced acquisition of Alexco by 1080980 B.C. Ltd. , a subsidiary of Hecla Mining Company by way of a plan of arrangement at a special meeting of Securityholders held earlier today . The special resolution approving the Arrangement was approved by [...]
The deadline to vote is at 10:00 am on Friday, August 26, 2022. For any questions, please contact Alexco's proxy solicitation agent and communications advisor, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, toll free at 1-877-452-7184 or email assistance@laurelhill.com. Alexco Resource Corp. is pleased to announce that a second independent, third-party proxy advisory [...]
The deadline to vote is at 10:00 am on Friday, August 26, 2022. For any questions, please contact Alexco's proxy solicitation agent and communications advisor, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, toll free at 1-877-452-7184 or email assistance@laurelhill.com. Alexco Resource Corp. is pleased to announce that a leading independent proxy advisory firm [...]