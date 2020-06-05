Advanced Explorations Inc.

Advanced Explorations teilte gestern mit, dass das Unternehmen eine Privatplatzierung ohne Brokerbeteiligung abgeschlossen hat, im Rahmen derer es 4,94 Mio. Einheiten zu einem Preis von je 0,05 $ ausgegeben und so einen Bruttoerlös von 247.000 $ erzielt hat. Jede Einheit besteht dabei aus einer Stammaktie des Unternehmens sowie einem Kaufwarrant [...]
Advanced Explorations announced today that it has filed Notice of Intention to Make a Proposal under the provisions of Part III of the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada). Pursuant to the Notice of Intention, Macpherson & Associates has been appointed as the trustee in the Company's proposal proceedings and will assist the Company in its [...]
Advanced Explorations today announced that a temporary cease trade order preventing trading in the Corporation's shares has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission due to the Company failing to file its annual audited financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2014, and its management's discussion and analysis relating thereto [...]
Advanced Explorations today announced that it has completed the shares for debt transaction announced on February 24, 2015 after receiving approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. Pursuant to the shares for debt transaction, the Company has issued 8,324,630 common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per Share in full settlement of debt in the amount [...]
Advanced Explorations is pleased to announce that further to its press release of January 16, 2015, the Company has entered into an additional settlement agreement with an arm's length creditor of the Company. Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement, AEI would issue 8,324,630 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.05 per common share in [...]
Advanced Explorations today announced that Lou Nagy has advised the Company that he will be resigning from his position as Chief Financial Officer effective immediately in order to pursue other opportunities. In his place, Carina Da Mota, the Company's Controller and Director of Finance, has assumed the role of acting Chief Financial Officer for [...]