Mainstream Minerals und Champagne Resources gaben gestern bekannt, dass die beiden Unternehmen, gemeinsam mit einem Tochterunternehmen Mainstreams, eine Vereinbarung eingegangen sind, die vorsieht, dass Mainstream sämtliche ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Aktien Champagnes erwerben wird. Das Tochterunternehmen Mainstreams und Champagne sollen zu [...]
Mainstream Minerals is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding letter of intent with Plutus Super Flow-Through Limited Partnership whereby the Company will acquire: 100% of the shares of, and the rights to acquire share of, "principal-business corporations" of the Income Tax Act owned by Plutus, subject to the terms and conditions of [...]
Mainstream Minerals Corp. announces the resignation of Ms. Lisa McCormack as Director, President, Chief Executive Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company. The Company wishes to thank Ms. McCormack for her contribution to the Company and wishes her the best in her future endeavours. Ms. Jessica Whitton has been appointed as interim President [...]
Mainstream Minerals Corp. announces that it has been served with a statement of claim by a secured creditor against the Company seeking foreclosure on the Company's nine patented mineral claims comprising its Bobjo Property, in connection with the default of payments by the Company to the Creditor under the terms of a secured Charge/Mortgage dated [...]
Mainstream Minerals Corp. announces that it has closed its previously announced private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $500,000 through the issuance of 50,000,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.01 per Common Share. The transaction constituted a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 [...]
Mainstream Minerals Corp. announces that it intends to complete a private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $500,000 through the issuance of 50,000,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.01 per Common Share. All Common Shares issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day [...]