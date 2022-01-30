Millennial Lithium freut sich bekannt zu geben, dass es eine endgültige Verfügung des Obersten Gerichtshofs von BC erhalten hat, mit der der zuvor angekündigte Plan of Arrangement gemäß dem Business Corporations Act genehmigt wird, demzufolge Lithium Americas alle emittierten und ausstehenden Aktien von Millennial zu einem Preis von 4.70 C$ pro [...]
Lithium Americas und Millennial Lithium freuen sich, bekannt zu geben, dass sie am 17.11.2021 ein endgültiges Arrangement-Abkommen geschlossen haben, gemäß dem Lithium Americas zugestimmt hat, alle ausstehenden Aktien von Millennial im Rahmen eines Arrangement-Plans für 4.70 C$ pro ML-Aktie, zahlbar in Stammaktien von Lithium Americas und 0,001 C [...]
Lithium Americas Corp. gab kürzlich bekannt, dass es Millennial Lithium Corp. ein bedingungsloses Angebot gemacht hat, alle ausstehenden und ausgegebenen Aktien von Millennial zu erwerben. Im Rahmen der Transaktion würden die Millennial-Aktionäre 4,70 CAD je Stammaktie in Lithium-Americas-Aktien sowie 0,001 CAD in Bargeld je Aktie erhalten; dies [...]
Millennial Lithium gibt bekannt, dass es ein unaufgefordertes, unverbindliches Angebot von Lithium Americas Corp. für den Erwerb aller emittierten und ausstehenden Stammaktien von Millennial erhalten hat, die sich nicht bereits im Besitz von LAC befinden. Das Board of Directors von Millennial hat nach Rücksprache mit den Finanzberatern des [...]
Millennial gibt bekannt, dass es ein unaufgefordertes, unverbindliches Angebot eines im Ausland ansässigen Lithiumbatterie-Produktionsunternehmens für den Erwerb aller emittierten und ausstehenden Stammaktien von Millennial erhalten hat, die sich nicht bereits im Besitz des Neuen Anbieters befinden. Das Board of Directors von Millennial hat nach [...]
Lithium Americas and Millennial Lithium are pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement whereby Lithium Americas has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Millennial. Millennial owns 100% of the Pastos Grandes lithium brine project in Salta, Argentina. Pursuant to the Arrangement, Lithium [...]
Millennial Lithium Corp. is pleased to announce that it has obtained a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act , pursuant to which Lithium Americas Corp. is to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Millennial at a price of C$4.70 [...]
Millennial Lithium is pleased to announce that at the Company's special meeting of shareholders and warrantholders held earlier today the Voting Securityholders voted in favour of the special resolution approving the previously announced plan of arrangement under Section 288 of the Business Corporations Act pursuant to which Lithium Americas Corp [...]
Millennial Lithium Corp. announced on November 17, 2021 that it had entered into a definitive arrangement agreement with Lithium Americas Corp. dated November 17, 2021 pursuant to which LAC has agreed to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Millennial by way of a plan of arrangement. Millennial is pleased to announce that it has received [...]
Millennial Lithium Corp. and Lithium Americas Corp. are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement dated Nov. 17, 2021 pursuant to which Lithium Americas has agreed to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Millennial by way of a plan of arrangement for C$4.70 per ML Share, payable in common shares of [...]