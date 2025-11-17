Ende Juli hatten die beiden Goldunternehmen Pläne für einen Zusammenschluss gemeldet. Der Vereinbarung zufolge wird OceanaGold alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien von Romarco erwerben. Im Rahmen der der Transaktion erhalten die Aktionäre von Romarco 0,241 Oceana-Stammaktien pro Romarco-Stammaktie.
Oceana Gold Corp. und Romarco Minerals Inc. gaben heute den Abschluss einer bindenden Vereinbarung bekannt, derzufolge Oceana alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien von Romarco erwerben wird. Im Rahmen der der Transaktion werden die Aktionäre von Romarco 0,241 Oceana-Stammaktien für jede Romarco-Stammaktie erhalten. Dies entspricht 0,68 CAD [...]
Romarco Minerals teilte gestern mit, dass das Unternehmen die zuvor angekündigte Privatplatzierung ohne Brokerbeteiligung abgeschlossen hat, im Rahmen derer es rund 71,7 Mio. Stammaktien zu einem Preis von 0,35 CAD je Aktie ausgegeben hat. Daraus entstand dem Unternehmen ein Bruttoerlös von insgesamt über 25 Mio. CAD. Sämtliche im Zuge der [...]
S&P Dow Jones Canadian Index Services will make the following changes in the S&P/TSX Canadian Indices: The shareholders of OceanaGold and Romarco Minerals have agreed to the terms of a Plan of Arrangement whereby OceanaGold will acquire Romarco. Romarco shareholders will receive 0.241 shares of OceanaGold for each share held. Romarco will be [...]
OceanaGold and Romarco Minerals are pleased to announce that they have completed the Plan of Arrangement initially announced on July 30, 2015, pursuant to which OceanaGold acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Romarco. Romarco's flagship project is the fully permitted, in-construction, Haile Gold Mine located in South Carolina [...]
OceanaGold and Romarco Minerals are pleased to announce that at their respective special meetings of shareholders held earlier today, shareholders of both companies have voted in favour of the respective resolutions necessary to give effect to the plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) pursuant to which [...]
OceanaGold and Romarco Minerals are pleased to announce that Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis & Co. have both recommended that shareholders of Romarco and OceanaGold vote FOR the respective resolutions proposed by each company, being the approval of the plan of arrangement of Romarco, and the issuance of shares by OceanaGold [...]
Romarco Minerals is pleased to announce that it has filed the Information Circular in connection with the previously announced transaction whereby OceanaGold will acquire all outstanding shares of Romarco by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The Information Circular is available on SEDAR and on the [...]