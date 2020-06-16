Menü
Bergbau
Kanada
Januar 2020
Übernahme
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

Kanada

Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Januar 2020 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Detour Gold Corp. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu Detour Gold Corp.

  • Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. übernimmt Detour Gold Corp.
    Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. gab heute bekannt, dass es eine definitive Vereinbarung mit Detour Gold Corp. geschlossen hat, in deren Rahmen Kirkland alle ausstehenden und ausgegebenen Aktien von Detour Gold erwerben wird. Im Rahmen der Transaktion werden alle Detour-Aktien in einem Verhältnis von 0,4343 Kirkland-Aktien für jede Detour-Aktie getauscht [...]
    weiterlesen
    25.11.2019
    von Minenportal.de
  • Detour Gold meldet Daten für Q3 2019
    Detour Gold Corp. veröffentlichte gestern die Daten für das dritte Quartal 2019. Aus diesen geht hervor, dass man in diesem Zeitraum einen Nettoverlust von 12,6 Millionen US-Dollar oder 0,07 US-Dollar je Aktie verzeichnete. Der operative Cashflow belief sich derweil auf 0,50 US-Dollar je Aktie. Die adjustierten Nettoerträge betrugen 35,3 Millionen [...]
    weiterlesen
    15.11.2019
    von Minenportal.de
  • Detour Gold veröffentlicht Zahlen für Q1 2019
    Detour Gold Corp. veröffentlichte kürzlich die operativen und finanziellen Ergebnisse für das erste Quartal 2019. Aus diesen geht hervor, dass das Unternehmen insgesamt 154.709 Unzen Gold produzieren konnte. Die Produktionskosten beliefen sich auf 739 Dollar je verkaufter Unze. Die All-In Sustaining Costs betrugen 1.044 Dollar je verkaufter Unze [...]
    weiterlesen
    06.05.2019
    von Minenportal.de
  • Detour Gold verzeichnet Rekordproduktion
    Detour Gold Corp. gab gestern die operativen Ergebnisse für das vierte Quartal sowie Gesamtjahr 2018 bekannt. Diese beziehen sich auf die Detour-Lake-Mine nordöstlich von Ontario. Aus den Zahlen geht hervor, dass das Unternehmen in Q4 2018 insgesamt 158.200 Unzen produzierte, die beste quartalsweise Produktion. Im Gesamtjahr war das Unternehmen in [...]
    weiterlesen
    16.01.2019
    von Minenportal.de
  • Detour Gold gibt Quartalsergebnisse bekannt, Prognosen revidiert, Aktie stürzt ab
    Detour Gold Corporation gab am 26. April die Ergebnisse des 1. Quartals bekannt und enttäuschte die Anleger. Das Unternehmen produzierte 157.141 oz Gold bei Cashkosten von 744 $/oz und AISC von 1.072 $ je verkaufter Unze. Die Erlöse beliefen sich auf 201,4 Mio. $ aus dem Verkauf von 151.060 oz. Detour verbuchte einen Gewinn aus dem Minenbetrieb von [...]
    weiterlesen
    30.04.2018
    von Minenportal.de

Nachrichten, englisch zu Detour Gold Corp.


