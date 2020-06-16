Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. gab heute bekannt, dass es eine definitive Vereinbarung mit Detour Gold Corp. geschlossen hat, in deren Rahmen Kirkland alle ausstehenden und ausgegebenen Aktien von Detour Gold erwerben wird. Im Rahmen der Transaktion werden alle Detour-Aktien in einem Verhältnis von 0,4343 Kirkland-Aktien für jede Detour-Aktie getauscht [...]
Detour Gold Corp. veröffentlichte gestern die Daten für das dritte Quartal 2019. Aus diesen geht hervor, dass man in diesem Zeitraum einen Nettoverlust von 12,6 Millionen US-Dollar oder 0,07 US-Dollar je Aktie verzeichnete. Der operative Cashflow belief sich derweil auf 0,50 US-Dollar je Aktie. Die adjustierten Nettoerträge betrugen 35,3 Millionen [...]
Detour Gold Corp. veröffentlichte kürzlich die operativen und finanziellen Ergebnisse für das erste Quartal 2019. Aus diesen geht hervor, dass das Unternehmen insgesamt 154.709 Unzen Gold produzieren konnte. Die Produktionskosten beliefen sich auf 739 Dollar je verkaufter Unze. Die All-In Sustaining Costs betrugen 1.044 Dollar je verkaufter Unze [...]
Detour Gold Corp. gab gestern die operativen Ergebnisse für das vierte Quartal sowie Gesamtjahr 2018 bekannt. Diese beziehen sich auf die Detour-Lake-Mine nordöstlich von Ontario. Aus den Zahlen geht hervor, dass das Unternehmen in Q4 2018 insgesamt 158.200 Unzen produzierte, die beste quartalsweise Produktion. Im Gesamtjahr war das Unternehmen in [...]
Detour Gold Corporation gab am 26. April die Ergebnisse des 1. Quartals bekannt und enttäuschte die Anleger. Das Unternehmen produzierte 157.141 oz Gold bei Cashkosten von 744 $/oz und AISC von 1.072 $ je verkaufter Unze. Die Erlöse beliefen sich auf 201,4 Mio. $ aus dem Verkauf von 151.060 oz. Detour verbuchte einen Gewinn aus dem Minenbetrieb von [...]
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. and Detour Gold Corp. are pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced arrangement whereby Kirkland Lake Gold has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Detour Gold. This press release features multimedia. Pursuant to the Arrangement, Kirkland Lake Gold has acquired 100% of the issued [...]
Detour Gold Corp. today announced that at the Company’s special meeting of shareholders held earlier today an overwhelming majority of shareholders voted in favour of the special resolution approving the proposed transaction whereby Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Detour Gold pursuant to [...]
Detour Gold Corp. today announced that leading proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis & Co. have each recommended that Detour Gold shareholders vote FOR the proposed transaction whereby Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Detour Gold pursuant to a plan of [...]
Detour Gold Corp. reports its fourth quarter and full year 2019 production results, delivering in the top quartile of the Company’s 2019 guidance range. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. All references to non-IFRS measures are denoted with the superscript “0” and are discussed at the end of this news [...]
Detour Gold Corp. today announced that it has filed its management information circular and related materials with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities in connection with the Company’s proposed arrangement under section 192 of the Canada Business Corporations Act involving Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The circular is available on the [...]