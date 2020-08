Intrepid Mines Ltd. is pleased to provide an update on drilling at the Mumbwa Project in west-central Zambia. Assays from drilling on Target H have delivered further encouraging results. Results from Kantonga, Kitumba and Target J are also presented here. Highlights from Target H HDD_004 include: 51 metres at 0.91% copper and 0.32 g/t gold from 229 [...]