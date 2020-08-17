Intrepid meldet für das Märzquartal aus der australischen Paulsens Mine eine Goldproduktion von 20.141 oz, was einer Jahresrate von etwa 80.000 oz entspricht und über dem Produktionsziel von 70.000 oz liegt. Bei Nettoproduktionskosten von 312 $/oz und einem Verkaufspreis von 910 $/oz konnte die Bruttogewinnspanne von 339 auf 598 $/oz ausgeweitet [...]
Intrepid Mines Ltd. advises that at the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders held on Thursday 19 November 2015, pursuant to a requisition notice received under section 249D of the Corporations Act, all resolutions were passed by shareholders. Accordingly, Messrs Michael Oppenheimer, Derek Carter and Scott Lowe and Ms Nicole Bowman ceased [...]
Intrepid Mines Ltd. is pleased to provide an update on drilling at the Mumbwa Project in west-central Zambia. Assays from drilling on Target H have delivered further encouraging results. Results from Kantonga, Kitumba and Target J are also presented here. Highlights from Target H HDD_004 include: 51 metres at 0.91% copper and 0.32 g/t gold from 229 [...]
Intrepid Mines Ltd. (ASX:IAU) advises that it has despatched a letter from the Chairman in relation to the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 19 November 2015. The Chairman's letter is below and is available on the Company's website (www.intrepidmines.com.au), and may be reviewed on the ASX website (www.asx.com.au). 4 November 2015 Key [...]
Intrepid Mines Ltd. advises that it has despatched a Notice of Meeting and Proxy Form for the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 19 November 2015 at 2 p.m., pursuant to receipt of a notice under Section 249D of the Corporations Act 2001 from The Northern Trust Company of Delaware, requesting that Intrepid hold a general meeting of [...]
Intrepid Mines Ltd. is pleased to announce the conclusion of an access and option agreement in respect of a mining licence over land adjacent to the Kitumba project. African Deposits Limited holds a small-scale mining licence of approximately 4 square kilometres over highly prospective land adjacent to Kitumba. Intrepid has entered into an [...]