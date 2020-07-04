MPH Ventures Corp.

MPH Ventures freut sich die geplante Änderung des Geschäftszwecks bekanntzugeben, die der behördlichen Genehmigung vorbehalten ist, mit der das Unternehmen von einem Rohstoffunternehmen zu einem Technologieunternehmen wird. MPH Ventures ist ein an der TSX Venture Exchange notiertes Tier-2-Unternehmen, das nach dem Recht der kanadischen Provinz [...]
Jim Pettit, President und CEO von MPH Ventures, sagte: Die Reisebeschränkungen, die es den meisten Amerikanern schwer machen, diese karibische Insel zu besuchen, haben weiter Bestand; neue von Präsident Obama eingeführte Vorschriften machen es jedoch zugelassenen Amerikanern einfacher als in den letzten 50 Jahren, nach Kuba zu reisen. Wir sind der [...]
MPH Ventures freut sich, bekanntzugeben, dass Travelucion einen Exklusivvertrag zur internationalen Kommerzialisierung und Vermarktung von medizinischen Behandlungen in Kuba auf seinen 432 auf Kuba fokussierten Webseiten unterzeichnet hat. Kuba ist dank der geringen Behandlungskosten und zugleich hervorragenden postoperativen Rehabilitationszentren [...]
Am 8. Juli 2015 unterzeichnete MPH Ventures eine definitive Vereinbarung mit den Aktionären von Travelucion S.L., welcher zufolge das Unternehmen im Austausch gegen 4.000.000 Stammaktien von MPH Ventures und Barmittel in Höhe von 100.000 C eine Beteiligung von 20 Prozent an Travelucion S.L erwerben sollte. Die Vereinbarung beinhaltet auch eine [...]
MPH Ventures today announces that the Company has received regulatory acceptance for its change of business through the acquisition of a 100% interest in Travelucion. The Company will undergo a name change to Cuba Ventures Corp. and is scheduled to commence trading Monday morning under the new symbol CUV on the TSX Venture Exchange. Travelucion [...]
MPH Ventures has corrected the terms of the Warrant in an earlier news release today regarding the closing of its private placement financing. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one half non-transferrable share purchase warrant. Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.075 per [...]
MPH Ventures is pleased to report that the Company continues to take active steps towards completing the previously announced proposed Change of Business which, subject to regulatory acceptance, will see the Company transition from a Resource Issuer to a Technology Issuer. MPH Ventures new business will commence through the acquisition of the [...]
MPH Ventures is pleased to announce a proposed Change of Business ("COB") which, subject to regulatory acceptance, will see the Company transition from a Resource Issuer to a Technology Issuer. MPH Ventures is a Tier 2 TSX Venture listed company formed under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, its primary focus has been the exploration [...]
MPH Ventures is pleased to provide an update to shareholders with a year-end review of the Company's activities in 2015 and as well as providing guidance on its plans for 2016. MPH Ventures had a transformative 2015 starting back in February when the Company announced that with the most significant shift in American policy towards Cuba in over [...]