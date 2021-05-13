Vedanta Resources plc verkündete vor kurzem, dass sich seine Aktionäre dazu entschloss haben, die restlichen Anteile am Unternehmen an Volcan Investments zu verkaufen. Vor Angebot durch Volcan Investments Ltd. besaß das Unternehmen 66,53% Anteile Vedantas.
Vedanta beabsichtigt, den Nettoerlös dieser Offerte in erster Linie zur Finanzierung seiner Kaufangebote gegen Barzahlung für alle und jegliche seiner im Umlauf befindlichen 6,00%-Anleihen mit Fälligkeit im Jahr 2019 im Wert von 774.772.000 US-Dollar und seiner 8,25%-Anleihen mit Fälligkeit im Jahr 2021 im Wert von 900.000.000 US-Dollar sowie zur [...]
Das Unternehmen hat alle vor der Ablauffrist gemäß den Angeboten gültig eingereichten Anleihen zur Auszahlung angenommen. Am 9. August 2017 erhalten die Anleiheninhaber, die ihre Anleihen eingereicht haben, den Kaufpreis in Höhe von 1.053,75 US-Dollar je Nennwert von 1.000 US-Dollar der 2019-Anleihen, die eingereicht und zum Kauf angenommen wurden [...]
Wie die Unternehmen meldeten haben die Aktionäre von Vedanta Limited sowie die Anteilseigner von Cairn India Limited ihre Zustimmung für den geplanten Zusammenschluss von Vedanta Limited und Cairn India gegeben. Bei Vedanta Limited handelt sich um das indische Tochterunternehmen von dem in London gelisteten Vedanta Resources plc.
Vedanta gibt vor Beginn seiner geplanten Sperrfrist am 1. April bekannt, dass es beabsichtigt unwiderrufliche Vereinbarungen mit einem oder mehreren Drittpartei-Brokern einzugehen, um in seinem Namen innerhalb bestimmter vorgegebener Parameter ein Rückkaufprogramm für den Rückkauf der folgenden Schuldverschreibungen zu starten: (a) bis zu 148,6 [...]
Offer to Purchase for Cash Any and All of the Outstanding 8.25% Bonds due 2021 Vedanta Resources Limited hereby announces the results as of the Early Tender Deadline with respect to its previously announced offer to purchase for cash from each registered holder, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the tender offer memorandum [...]
Vedanta Resources Limited Offer to Purchase for Cash Any and All of the Outstanding 8.25% Bonds due 2021 Vedanta Resources Limited hereby announces the commencement of its offer to purchase for cash from each registered holder , on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the tender offer memorandum dated December 4, 2020 prepared in [...]
Vedanta Resources plc (“Vedanta”, the “Company”, LSE: VED) today announced the pricing of an offering of bonds in the aggregate principal amount of US$1.0 billion of 6.125% Bonds due 2024 (the “Bonds”). Vedanta intends to use the net proceeds from this offering primarily to fund its offers to purchase for cash [...]
Vedanta Resources oday announced the expiration and results of its previously announced tender offers to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding US$ 774,772,000 6.00% Bonds due 2019, CUSIP: G9328D AH3, ISIN: USG9328DAH38; CUSIP: 92241T AH5, ISIN: US92241TAH59 and US$ 900,000,000 8.25% Bonds due 2021, CUSIP: G9328D AG5, ISIN: USG9328DAG54 [...]
