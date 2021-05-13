Menü
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Vedanta Resources Plc

Vedanta Resources Plc
Bergbau
Großbritannien
Oktober 2018
Übernahme
Volcan Investments Ltd.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Oktober 2018 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Vedanta Resources Plc fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Volcan Investments Ltd. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.

Nachrichten, deutsch zu Vedanta Resources Plc


weitere Meldungen


Nachrichten, englisch zu Vedanta Resources Plc


weitere engl. Meldungen


Versenden

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap