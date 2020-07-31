Menü
Avnel Gold Mining Ltd.

Avnel Gold Mining Ltd.
Bergbau
Großbritannien
September 2017
Übernahme
Endeavour Mining Corp.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit September 2017 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Avnel Gold Mining Ltd. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Endeavour Mining Corp. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu Avnel Gold Mining Ltd.

  • Avnel Gold Mining: Aktionäre stimmen für Übernahme durch Endeavour Mining
    Avnel Gold Mining Ltd. gab gestern bekannt, dass die Aktionäre des Unternehmens ihre Zustimmung für die im Juni angekündigte Übernahme Avnels durch Endeavour Mining Corp. erteilt haben. Gemäß Vereinbarung wird Endeavour sämtliche ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien von Avnel für insgesamt rund 122 Mio. USD erwerben wird. Beide [...]
    01.09.2017
    von Minenportal.de
  • Endeavour Mining übernimmt Avnel Gold Mining!
    Endeavour Mining Corp. und Avnel Gold Mining Ltd. meldeten gestern eine Vereinbarung, wonach Endeavour sämtliche ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien von Avnel für insgesamt rund 122 Mio. USD erwerben wird. Beide Unternehmensvorstände haben für die Transaktion gestimmt. Gemäß Vereinbarung erhalten die Aktionäre pro Avnel-Aktie 0,0187 einer [...]
    29.06.2017
    von Minenportal.de
  • Avnel Gold schneidet 174 g/t Au über 3 m am Projekt Kalana Main
    Avnel Gold Mining Inc. veröffentlichte gestern weitere Ergebnisse des kürzlich beendeten Bohrprogramms, das im Rahmen einer endgültigen Machbarkeitsstudie am Projekt Kalana Main im Südwesten von Mali durchgeführt wurde. Die neuen Ergebnisse beziehen sich auf 50 Bohrlöcher mit einer Gesamtlänge von 8.209 m und weisen teilweise extrem hochgradige [...]
    17.07.2015
    von Minenportal.de
  • Avnel Gold Mining meldet Bought-Deal-Finanzierung
    Avnel Gold Mining meldete gestern eine Vereinbarung mit BMO Capital Markets and Cormark Securities Inc. als leitende Vermittler, wonach die Vermittler erklären, auf Bought-Deal-Basis 42.900.000 Einheiten des Unternehmens zum Preis von je 0,28 CAD zu erwerben. Der Bruttoerlös der Finanzierung soll sich demnach auf 12 Mio. CAD belaufen.
    17.04.2015
    von Minenportal.de
  • Avnel Gold Mining Ltd. plant Privatplatzierung über bis zu 13,5 Mio. CAD
    Avnel Gold Mining gab gestern bekannt, dass das Unternehmen eine Privatplatzierung beabsichtigt, im Rahmen derer durch die Ausgabe von bis zu 90,0 Mio. Einheiten zu einem Preis von je 0,15 CAD ein Bruttoerlös von bis zu 13,5 Mio. CAD entstehen soll. Jede Einheit soll dabei aus einer Stammaktie des Unternehmens sowie einem übertragbaren Kaufwarrant [...]
    27.06.2014
    von Minenportal.de

Nachrichten, englisch zu Avnel Gold Mining Ltd.


