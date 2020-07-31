Avnel Gold Mining Ltd. gab gestern bekannt, dass die Aktionäre des Unternehmens ihre Zustimmung für die im Juni angekündigte Übernahme Avnels durch Endeavour Mining Corp. erteilt haben. Gemäß Vereinbarung wird Endeavour sämtliche ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien von Avnel für insgesamt rund 122 Mio. USD erwerben wird. Beide [...]
Endeavour Mining Corp. und Avnel Gold Mining Ltd. meldeten gestern eine Vereinbarung, wonach Endeavour sämtliche ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien von Avnel für insgesamt rund 122 Mio. USD erwerben wird. Beide Unternehmensvorstände haben für die Transaktion gestimmt. Gemäß Vereinbarung erhalten die Aktionäre pro Avnel-Aktie 0,0187 einer [...]
Avnel Gold Mining Inc. veröffentlichte gestern weitere Ergebnisse des kürzlich beendeten Bohrprogramms, das im Rahmen einer endgültigen Machbarkeitsstudie am Projekt Kalana Main im Südwesten von Mali durchgeführt wurde. Die neuen Ergebnisse beziehen sich auf 50 Bohrlöcher mit einer Gesamtlänge von 8.209 m und weisen teilweise extrem hochgradige [...]
Avnel Gold Mining meldete gestern eine Vereinbarung mit BMO Capital Markets and Cormark Securities Inc. als leitende Vermittler, wonach die Vermittler erklären, auf Bought-Deal-Basis 42.900.000 Einheiten des Unternehmens zum Preis von je 0,28 CAD zu erwerben. Der Bruttoerlös der Finanzierung soll sich demnach auf 12 Mio. CAD belaufen.
Avnel Gold Mining gab gestern bekannt, dass das Unternehmen eine Privatplatzierung beabsichtigt, im Rahmen derer durch die Ausgabe von bis zu 90,0 Mio. Einheiten zu einem Preis von je 0,15 CAD ein Bruttoerlös von bis zu 13,5 Mio. CAD entstehen soll. Jede Einheit soll dabei aus einer Stammaktie des Unternehmens sowie einem übertragbaren Kaufwarrant [...]
Avnel Gold Mining is pleased to announce the successful completion of its previously announced scheme of arrangement, pursuant to which Endeavour Mining has acquired all of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of Avnel. Howard Miller, Chairman and CEO of Avnel, said: "We are grateful to our employees, our shareholders, the local community and [...]
Avnel Gold Mining is pleased to announce that today it has received the order of the Royal Court of Guernsey sanctioning the previously announced scheme of arrangement under Part VIII of the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, pursuant to which Endeavour Minin will acquire all of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of Avnel. Pursuant to the [...]
Avnel Gold Mining is pleased to announce that it has received the requisite shareholder approvals in respect of the previously announced proposed acquisition of Avnel by Endeavour Minin to be implemented by way of a scheme of arrangement pursuant to Part VIII of the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008. The shareholder approvals were obtained at the [...]
Avnel Gold Mining is reporting that it has filed its unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and the related Management Discussion & Analysis for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2017 on SEDAR. Second Quarter 2017 Highlights Announced scheme of arrangement whereby Endeavour Mining will acquire Avnel in an all share [...]
Avnel is pleased to announce that, following the June 28, 2017 joint press release issued by it and Endeavour Mining, the Royal Court of Guernsey, pursuant to Part VIII of the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 in connection with a proposed scheme of arrangement, ordered on July 21, 2017 that a meeting of the Scheme Shareholders be convened to be held [...]