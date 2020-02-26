Menü
Riversdale Mining Ltd.

Bergbau
Australien
06.2011
Übernahme
Rio Tinto Ltd.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Juni 2011 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Riversdale Mining Ltd. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme, einer Fusion oder eines Konkurses statt. Ein weiterer Grund kann die Änderung des Geschäftstätigkeitsfeldes sein, bei der zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine Bergbauaktivitäten mehr stattfinden. Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, englisch zu Riversdale Mining Ltd.

  • Michael Cawood Resigns as President of Riva Gold

    VANCOUVER, Dec. 23, 2011 /CNW/ - Riva Gold Corporation

    ('Riva' or 'the Company') has received and accepted the resignation of its president, Michael Cawood, as he pursues other opportunities.  Michael's departure will be effective today.  As the Company continues to assess its current strategic alternatives and evaluate potential [...]
    weiterlesen
    23.12.2011
    von CNW
  • Riva Gold Provides Corporate Update

    VANCOUVER, Dec. 21, 2011 /CNW/ - Riva Gold Corporation

    ('Riva' or 'the Company') announces that the Board of Directors has approved the sale of the Company's subsidiaries, assets and properties thereby concluding its focus on mineral exploration in Guyana.

    Subsequent to the completion of several exploration programs and evaluation of the data

    [...]
    weiterlesen
    21.12.2011
    von CNW


