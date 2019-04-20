Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Juli 2018 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von African Metals Corp. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme, einer Fusion oder eines Konkurses statt. Ein weiterer Grund kann die Änderung des Geschäftstätigkeitsfeldes sein, bei der zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine Bergbauaktivitäten mehr stattfinden.
African Metals berichtet über eine Verzögerung bei der Konstruktion der DMS-Anlage, der Installation der Schwerkraftspiralen und der dazugehörigen Geräte auf dem Luisha-South-Projekt. M&J Investments Sprl haben Fortschritte bei der Konstruktion der DMS-Anlage auf dem Luisha-South-Projekt gemacht. Der Erzvorratsbehälter, die primäre [...]
African Metals berichtet über die ausgezeichneten Fortschritte bei der Konstruktion der DMS-Anlage, der Installation der Schwerkraftspiralen und der dazugehörigen Geräte auf dem Luisha-South-Projekt. M&J Investments Sprl haben Fortschritte bei der Konstruktion der DMS-Anlage auf dem Luisha-South-Projekt erzielt und nach Ende der ersten [...]
Eine Unstimmigkeit in den originalen Importdokumenten in Zusammenhang mit der DMS-Anlage führte zu einer Verzögerung bei der Übertragung der Eigentumsrechte auf KMR. Die DMS-Anlage wurde ursprünglich im Jahre 2010 gemäß eines auf zwei Jahre befristeten temporären Importzertifikats eingeführt. Ein Versäumnis bei der Einhaltung der Importprotokolle [...]
African Metals hat durch LME ein exklusives Abnahmeabkommen mit Traxys geschlossen. Laut Abkommen wird Traxys zum freien Marktpreis an der London Metal Exchange die Kupferoxid und -Sulfid Konzentrate kaufen, die auf dem Luisha-South-Projekt über einen Zeitraum von 48 Monaten ab Produktionsbeginn produziert werden. Mit 250 Mitarbeitern in weltweit [...]
African Metals gibt eine aktualisierte Ressourcenkalkulation für ihr Luisha-South-Projekt bekannt. Die Kalkulation wurde von Geosure Exploration & Mining Solutions Pty. Ltd., unabhängige Geologieberater, durchgeführt. Die neu berechnete Ressource schließt ein 14,7 Mio. t in der Kategorie 'geschlussfolgert' mit 1,1% Cu für 161.700 t enthaltenes [...]
African Metals Corp. is pleased to announce that it has completed the sale of all or substantially all of its assets as approved by special resolution of its shareholders. The particulars of the transaction and the results of the special meeting of shareholders were disclosed in the Company's press release issued on October 9, 2018 and as more [...]
African Metals announces the results of its special meeting of shareholders held on Friday, October 5, 2018 to approve by special resolution, the sale of all or substantially all of the Companys assets and guarantee of Luisha Mining Enterprise SARLs obligations under the related sale agreement, as more particularly described and set forth in the [...]
African Metals announces that the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, on Friday, March 10, 2017, the Company's listing was transferred to NEX, the Company's Tier classification was changed from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of [...]
African Metals hereby provides a status update to the Management Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on September 30, 2016. The MCTO prohibits all trading in and all acquisitions of the securities of the Company, whether direct or indirect, by Simeon Tshisangama, Chief Executive Officer, and Daniel Gregory, Chief [...]
Toronto, Ontario (FSCwire) - African Metals Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX:AFR; Frankfurt: OWW) hereby provides a status update to the Management Cease Trade Order (“MCTO”) issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission (“BCSC”) on September 30, 2016. The MCTO prohibits all trading in and all acquisitions of the securities of the Company, whether [...]