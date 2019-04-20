Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
African Metals Corp.

African Metals Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
07.2018
Umstrukturierung


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Juli 2018 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von African Metals Corp. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme, einer Fusion oder eines Konkurses statt. Ein weiterer Grund kann die Änderung des Geschäftstätigkeitsfeldes sein, bei der zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine Bergbauaktivitäten mehr stattfinden. Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu African Metals Corp.


Nachrichten, englisch zu African Metals Corp.

  • African Metals Corp. Closes Asset Sale
    African Metals Corp. is pleased to announce that it has completed the sale of all or substantially all of its assets as approved by special resolution of its shareholders. The particulars of the transaction and the results of the special meeting of shareholders were disclosed in the Company's press release issued on October 9, 2018 and as more [...]
    weiterlesen
    03.01.2019
    von Accesswire
  • African Metals Corporation: Shareholders Approve Asset Sale
    African Metals announces the results of its special meeting of shareholders held on Friday, October 5, 2018 to approve by special resolution, the sale of all or substantially all of the Companys assets and guarantee of Luisha Mining Enterprise SARLs obligations under the related sale agreement, as more particularly described and set forth in the [...]
    weiterlesen
    09.10.2018
    von FSCwire
  • African Metals Corporation: Provides Status Update
    African Metals announces that the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, on Friday, March 10, 2017, the Company's listing was transferred to NEX, the Company's Tier classification was changed from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of [...]
    weiterlesen
    13.03.2017
    von FSCwire
  • African Metals Corporation -- Provides Status Update
    African Metals hereby provides a status update to the Management Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on September 30, 2016. The MCTO prohibits all trading in and all acquisitions of the securities of the Company, whether direct or indirect, by Simeon Tshisangama, Chief Executive Officer, and Daniel Gregory, Chief [...]
    weiterlesen
    25.11.2016
    von FSCwire
  • African Metals provides Status Update
    Toronto, Ontario (FSCwire) - African Metals Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX:AFR; Frankfurt: OWW) hereby provides a status update to the Management Cease Trade Order (“MCTO”) issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission (“BCSC”) on September 30, 2016. The MCTO prohibits all trading in and all acquisitions of the securities of the Company, whether [...]
    weiterlesen
    11.11.2016
    von FSCwire

