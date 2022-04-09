Menü
Noront Resources Ltd.

Noront Resources Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
April 2021
Übernahme
Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit April 2021 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Noront Resources Ltd. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.

Nachrichten, deutsch zu Noront Resources Ltd.

  • Wyloo Metals schließt die Übernahme von Noront Resources Ltd. ab
    Noront Resources Ltd. meldete gestern den erfolgreichen Abschluss des zuvor angekündigten gesetzlich vorgeschriebenen Arrangement-Plans mit Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd. und seiner hundertprozentigen Tochtergesellschaft Wyloo Canada AcquisitionCo Pty Ltd. Im Rahmen des Arrangements erwarb der Käufer unter anderem alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden [...]
    weiterlesen
    08.04.2022
    von Minenportal.de
  • BHP erhöht Barangebot für Noront auf 0,75 CAD je Aktie
    BHP Lonsdale Investments Pty Ltd, eine hundertprozentige Tochtergesellschaft von BHP, und Noront Resources Ltd. hatten Ende Juli eine Vereinbarung bekannt gegeben, gemäß der BHP Western Mining Resources International Pty Ltd, eine hundertprozentige Tochtergesellschaft von BHP Lonsdale, ein Übernahmeangebot zum Erwerb aller ausgegebenen und [...]
    weiterlesen
    20.10.2021
    von Minenportal.de
  • BHP macht Barangebot für Noront Resources
    BHP Lonsdale Investments Pty Ltd, eine hundertprozentige Tochtergesellschaft von BHP, und Noront Resources Ltd. gaben heute bekannt eine endgültige Unterstützungsvereinbarung bekannt. Gemäß dieser wird BHP Western Mining Resources International Pty Ltd, eine hundertprozentige Tochtergesellschaft von BHP Lonsdale, ein Übernahmeangebot zum Erwerb [...]
    weiterlesen
    28.07.2021
    von Minenportal.de
  • Noront Resources: Änderung des Geschäftsjahres und Gewährung von Aktienoptionen
    Noront Resources gab gestern bekannt, dass das Unternehmen eine Änderung im Hinblick auf das Ende seines Geschäftsjahres vorgenommen hat. Demnach wird dieses vom 30. April auf den 31. Dezember verlegt. Da die Änderung ab dem 31. Dezember dieses Jahres in Kraft tritt, werden sich die Jahresendergebnisse des Unternehmens entsprechend auf den Zeitraum [...]
    weiterlesen
    12.12.2013
    von Minenportal.de
  • Noront Resources Ltd. gewährt Aktienoptionen
    Noront Resources gab gestern bekannt, dass der Vorstand des Unternehmens seinen Direktoren, leitenden Angestellten und Mitartarbeitern insgesamt 4,85 Mio. Aktienoptionen gewährt hat. Ausübbar sind diese über einen Zeitraum von fünf Jahren zu einem Preis von 0,25 Cents je Aktie.
    weiterlesen
    16.07.2013
    von Minenportal.de

Nachrichten, englisch zu Noront Resources Ltd.


