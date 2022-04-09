Noront Resources Ltd. meldete gestern den erfolgreichen Abschluss des zuvor angekündigten gesetzlich vorgeschriebenen Arrangement-Plans mit Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd. und seiner hundertprozentigen Tochtergesellschaft Wyloo Canada AcquisitionCo Pty Ltd. Im Rahmen des Arrangements erwarb der Käufer unter anderem alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden [...]
BHP Lonsdale Investments Pty Ltd, eine hundertprozentige Tochtergesellschaft von BHP, und Noront Resources Ltd. hatten Ende Juli eine Vereinbarung bekannt gegeben, gemäß der BHP Western Mining Resources International Pty Ltd, eine hundertprozentige Tochtergesellschaft von BHP Lonsdale, ein Übernahmeangebot zum Erwerb aller ausgegebenen und [...]
BHP Lonsdale Investments Pty Ltd, eine hundertprozentige Tochtergesellschaft von BHP, und Noront Resources Ltd. gaben heute bekannt eine endgültige Unterstützungsvereinbarung bekannt. Gemäß dieser wird BHP Western Mining Resources International Pty Ltd, eine hundertprozentige Tochtergesellschaft von BHP Lonsdale, ein Übernahmeangebot zum Erwerb [...]
Noront Resources gab gestern bekannt, dass das Unternehmen eine Änderung im Hinblick auf das Ende seines Geschäftsjahres vorgenommen hat. Demnach wird dieses vom 30. April auf den 31. Dezember verlegt. Da die Änderung ab dem 31. Dezember dieses Jahres in Kraft tritt, werden sich die Jahresendergebnisse des Unternehmens entsprechend auf den Zeitraum [...]
Noront Resources gab gestern bekannt, dass der Vorstand des Unternehmens seinen Direktoren, leitenden Angestellten und Mitartarbeitern insgesamt 4,85 Mio. Aktienoptionen gewährt hat. Ausübbar sind diese über einen Zeitraum von fünf Jahren zu einem Preis von 0,25 Cents je Aktie.
Noront Resources is pleased to announce the successful completion of its previously-announced statutory plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act involving Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Wyloo Canada AcquisitionCo Pty Ltd. Pursuant to the Arrangement, among other things, the Purchaser acquired [...]
Noront Resources Ltd. announces that, as of 5:00 p.m. on March 25, 2022, being the deadline for shareholders of the Company to make an election to retain all or a portion of their common shares of Noront following the Arrangement, an aggregate of 81,620,596 Common Shares are the subject of a Retention Election. Accordingly, pursuant to the plan of [...]
Noront Resources is pleased to announce that shareholders of the Company have overwhelmingly approved the proposed plan of arrangement involving Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Wyloo Canada AcquisitionCo Pty Ltd. at the special meeting of Shareholders held earlier today. In addition, the Minority Shareholders of the Company [...]
Noront Resources Ltd. is pleased to announce the mailing of its management information circular and related form of proxy, letter of transmittal and retention election form to the shareholders of Noront in connection with the Special Meeting . The Meeting Materials are being mailed to Shareholders of record as of January 31, 2022 in connection with [...]
Noront Resources Ltd. and Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd announce that, following discussions with, and review by, the applicable regulators, they have agreed to amend certain provisions of the previously-announced arrangement agreement, effective Dec 22, 2021. More specifically, Noront, Wyloo Metals and Wyloo Canada Holdings Pty Ltd have entered into an [...]