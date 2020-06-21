Silver Dragon Resources Inc. announced today that it has appointed John M. Fife as President and Chief Executive Officer replacing Marc Hazout, who has elected to step down from the President and CEO roles but remain on the Company's Board of Directors . Mr. Fife was also appointed as the Company's Secretary. In addition, the Board increased the [...]
Silver Dragon Resources reports that it has obtained the KPMG Advisory (China) independent appraiser valuation report and the Beijing Shengda Industrial Group Ltd. Price Waterhouse Coopers independent appraiser valuation report to assess the fair market value of the Dadi mining rights as of March 1, 2017. The valuation results of the Dadi Mining [...]
Silver Dragon Resources Inc. reports that it has retained KPMG Advisory (China) Limited as the independent appraisers to assess the fair market value of the Dadi mining rights with Golder Associates Consulting Limited as mining rights assessment technical advisor as at the March 1, 2017 valuation Date in accordance with the Peoples Republic of [...]
Silver Dragon Resources reports that the Board of Directors has rejected an offer from Shengda Industrial Group to receive an all cash consideration in five installments over the course of several years with the last payment being made in 2019 for the Company's 20% equity interest in Inner Mongolia Guangda Mining, a wholly owned subsidiary of its [...]
Silver Dragon Resources reports that it has entered into an equity transfer agreement with Beijing Shengda Industrial Group to receive an all cash consideration in five installments over the course of several years with the last payment being made in 2019 for the Company's 20% equity interest in Inner Mongolia Guangda Mining, a wholly owned [...]