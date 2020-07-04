Murchison Minerals Ltd. gab gestern bekannt, dass es die Durchführung einer Privatplatzierung plant. In deren Rahmen sollen bis zu 5.454.545 Flow-Through-Aktien zu einem Preis von 0,11 Dollar je Flow-Through-Aktie für einen Bruttoerlöß von bis zu 600.000 Dollar ausgegeben werden. Alle ausgegebenen Einheiten unterliegen einer Haltedauer von vier [...]
Wie Murchison Metals Ltd. am Freitag mitteilte, wurde die Notierung der Aktien des Unternehmens an der ASX noch mit Handelsschluss am gleichen Tag aufgehoben. Grund hierfür war die erfolgte Fusion mit dem an der ASX gelisteten Investmentunternehmen Mercantile Investment Company Ltd. Gemäß Vereinbarung erhielten die Aktionäre Murchisons für jede [...]
Murchison Metals today lodged its Financial Report for the half year ended 31 December 2011. The Company reported a net loss for the Consolidated Entity for the period to 31 December 2011 of $50.7m. The result includes $35.8m for discontinuing operations associated with the sale of the Company's interests in Crosslands Resources Ltd and the Oakajee [...]
Murchison Metals announces significant changes to the Board of the Company following the successful completion of the Mitsubishi transaction. Non-executive directors, Mr James McClements, Ms Samantha Tough, Mr Peter Wasow, Mr SM Woo and Mr Rod Baxter have stepped down from the Board and Mr Ian Burvill and Mr Soocheol (SC) Shin have been appointed [...]
Murchison is pleased to advise that completion of the Mitsubishi Transaction occurred today, 20 February 2012. Murchison has disposed of its interests in Crosslands Resources Ltd (Crosslands) and the Oakajee port and rail infrastructure projects to Mitsubishi Development Pty Ltd for AU$325 million in cash.
Murchison Metals advises that the conditions precedent to the Mitsubishi transaction requiring the State of Western Australia to agree to assign the Oakajee State Development Agreement to Mitsubishi Development Pty Ltd, and the novation of two port related contracts (with Landcorp and the Geraldton Port Authority) have been satisfied, or waived by [...]
Dear Murchison Shareholder, As previously announced, a General Meeting of Shareholders of Murchison Metals Limited will be held at 10.00am (WST) on Monday 13 February 2012 to consider the proposed sale of the Company's interest in Crosslands Resources Ltd and the Oakajee Port and Rail infrastructure projects to Mitsubishi Development Pty Ltd for a [...]