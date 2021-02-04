Ende des vergangenen Jahres meldeten Osisko Mining Corporation und Queenston Mining Inc. den erfolgreichen Abschluss der im November angekündigten Transaktion. Im Rahmen des Deals hat Osisko alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien von Queenston erworben. Gemäß Vereinbarung erhielten die Aktionäre von Queenston 0,611 einer Osisko-Aktie pro [...]
Globex und Queenston freuen sich, den Aktionären neue Informationen über die Ergebnisse eines 5.601 Meter und neun Bohrlöcher umfassenden Bohrprogramms bereitzustellen, das auf dem 50:50-Jointventure-Konzessionsgebiet Wood Pandora in der Nähe von Cadillac durchgeführt wurde. Das zwischen 11. Juli und 11. November 2012 durchgeführte Bohrprogramm [...]
Queenston Mining gab heute neue Ergebnisse von 33 Oberflächen-Diamantbohrlöchern auf der Upper-Beaver-Liegenschaft (19.686 m) bekannt. Das Projekt befindet sich in Kirkland Lake, Kanada, und ist zu 100% Eigentum des Unternehmens. Zu den besten Abschnitten der Bohrungen gehören: UB12-161W8: 231,4 g/t Gold mit 0,3% Kupfer über 2,0 m und 14,0 g/t Gold [...]
Osisko Mining gab gestern bekannt, dass mit Agnico-Eagle Mines Limited eine Vereinbarung für den Kauf von 7.795.574 Stammaktien (9,2%) von Queenston Mining Inc. getroffen wurde. Gemäß Vereinbarung erhält Agnico-Eagle pro Queenston-Stammaktie 5,43 $. Der Gesamterlös wird sich auf 42,3 Mio. $ belaufen.
Osisko Mining und Queenston Mining gaben heute eine bindende Vereinbarung bekannt, wonach Osisko alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien von Queenston erwerben wird. Gemäß Vereinbarung erhalten die Aktionäre von Queenston 0,611 einer Osisko-Aktie pro Stammaktie von Queenston.
Osisko and Queenston are pleased to announce the successful completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement involving Queenston and Osisko whereby, among other things, Osisko has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Queenston. Under the terms of the Arrangement, each former Queenston shareholder is entitled to [...]
S&P Canadian Index Services will make the following changes in the S&P/TSX Canadian Indices: The shareholders of Queenston Mining have accepted the terms of a Plan of Arrangement whereby the company will be acquired by Osisko Mining. Shareholders of Queenston Mining will receive 0.611 shares of Osisko Mining for every share held. Queenston Mining [...]
Osisko Mining and Queenston Mining are pleased to announce that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice has approved the previously announced plan of arrangement involving Queenston and Osisko whereby, among other things, Osisko has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Queenston. The Arrangement was approved by [...]
Queenston Mining is pleased to announce that Queenston shareholders have approved the previously announced plan of arrangement involving the Corporation and Osisko Mining. Under the terms of the Arrangement, each Queenston shareholder will receive 0.611 of an Osisko common share for each Queenston common share held. Over 98% of Queenston common [...]
ROUYN-NORANDA, QUEBEC -- (Marketwire) -- 12/18/12 -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (TSX: GMX)(FRANKFURT: G1M)(OTCQX: GLBXF) and QUEENSTON MINING INC. (TSX: QMI)(FRANKFURT: QMI)(OTCQX: QNMNF) are pleased to update shareholders on the results of a nine hole 5,601 meter ("m") drill program completed on the 50%-50% Wood Pandora joint venture [...]