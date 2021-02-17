Pro Minerals Inc.

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade OrderBULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2012TSX Venture CompanyA Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on September 6, 2012 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time [...]
Pro Minerals and its Board of Directors are pleased to report that the Company has received positive assay results from the channel sampling portion of its recent stripping, channel sampling, and diamond drilling program carried out on its 100% owned Lac Laura Gold Project; situated near the mining town of Chapais, Quebec. Results from the channel [...]
Pro Minerals and its Board of Directors are pleased to announce that the Company has commenced diamond drilling on its 100% owned Lac Laura Gold Project situated near the mining town of Chapais, Quebec. Pro Minerals has also completed its trench sampling program in this same area and the samples have now been submitted for assaying, with the [...]
Pro Minerals is pleased to announce that the Company has completed Phase Two of exploration on its 100% owned Cairo Gold Project situated near Matachewan, Ontario. In this phase, a leading edge XDS VLF-EM airborne survey was flown over 570 line kilometres. The technology utilized high sensitivity and horizontal gradient magnetics. The survey was [...]