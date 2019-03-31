Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit April 2019 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von King´s Bay Resources Corp. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme, einer Fusion oder eines Konkurses statt. Ein weiterer Grund kann die Änderung des Geschäftstätigkeitsfeldes sein, bei der zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine Bergbauaktivitäten mehr stattfinden.
Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu King´s Bay Resources Corp.
King's Bay freut sich, bekannt zu geben, dass das Unternehmen die 1. Phase des am 26.10.2017 angekündigten Bohrprogramms im Kupfer-Kobalt-Projekt Lynx Lake im Südosten von Labrador abgeschlossen und vier mächtige mineralisierte Zonen auf insgesamt 290 m erprobt hat. King's Bay absolvierte zwei Diamantbohrlöcher über insgesamt 501,9 m im [...]
King's Bay freut sich, bekannt zu geben, dass das Unternehmen die Bohrgenehmigung erhalten und ein Bohrprogramm im unternehmenseigenen Kupfer-Kobalt-Projekt Lynx Lake in Südost-Labrador eingeleitet hat. King's Bay hat mit den Vorbereitungen für den Bohrzugang begonnen und rechnet damit, unmittelbar nach Errichtung der Zugangswege eine Bohrcrew in [...]
Im Rahmen der zweiten Phase des Explorationsprogramms bei Lynx Lake wurden lokale elektromagnetische Bodenmessungen durchgeführt. Die Ergebnisse werden zurzeit georeferenziert, um sie mit den Daten aus der VTEM-Messung von Geotech abzugleichen. Ein Team wird entsendet werden, um in Vorbereitung auf ein 500-Meter-Bohrprogramm, das unter Vorbehalt [...]
King's Bay Gold Corp. gab am Freitag letzter Woche bekannt, dass das Unternehmen seinen Namen in King's Bay Resources Corp. geändert hat. Die Namensänderung ist heute, zum 14. August 2017 in Kraft getreten. Die Stammaktien des Unternehmens werden weiterhin unter dem Kürzel "KBG" an der TSX Venture Exchange und unter dem Kürzel "KBG1" an der [...]
King's Bay freut sich, bekannt zu geben, dass das Unternehmen eine Explorationsgenehmigung erhalten hat und ein Explorationsprogramm im Kupfer-Kobalt-Projekt Trump Island an der Nordküste der kanadischen Provinz Neufundland einleiten wird. King's Bay hat ein technisches Feldteam rekrutiert, um die historischen geologischen Daten aus der ehemaligen [...]
King's Bay Resources Corp. is pleased to announce that it has entered into an arm's length agreement dated March 29, 2019 with Mr. Joshua Stimmel and others to acquire all of the issued and outstanding equity of S&S Company, LLC , which owns and operates the licensed S&S California cannabis production and extraction lab, with immediate plans for [...]
King’s Bay Resources Corp. announces that it has closed its over-subscribed non-brokered private placement financing, pursuant to which it sold an aggregate of of 18,341,791 units at a price of $0.06 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,100,507.46. Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each Warrant is [...]
King’s Bay Resources Corp. announces that further to its news releases dated May 22, 2018 and May 31, 2018, it is increasing the size of its private placement financing. The Company previously disclosed in its May 22, 2018 news release that it would issue up to 8,333,333 units of the Company at a price of $0.06 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to [...]
King’s Bay Resources Corporation announces that further to its news release dated May 22, 2018, it is increasing the size of its private placement financing. The Company previously disclosed that it would issue up to 8,333,333 units of the Company at a price of $0.06 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $500,000. The Company today announces that [...]
Vancouver BC. - King’s Bay Resources Corporation , , announces that that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement for up to 8,333,333 Units of the Company at a price of $0.06 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $500,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant . Each Warrant will entitle the holder to [...]