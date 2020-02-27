Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Januar 2017 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von AQM Copper Inc. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme, einer Fusion oder eines Konkurses statt. Ein weiterer Grund kann die Änderung des Geschäftstätigkeitsfeldes sein, bei der zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine Bergbauaktivitäten mehr stattfinden.
Teck Resources Limited meldete gerade eine bindende Vereinbarung mit AQM Copper Inc., wonach Teck sämtliche ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien von AQM Copper, die Teck noch nicht besitzt, erwerben wird. Bisher befinden sich 42.258.545 Aktien von AQM bzw. etwa 30% der ausgegebenen uns ausstehenden Stammaktien von AQM in Tecks Besitz.
AQM Copper is pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement involving AQM, Teck Resources and the holders of common shares, options to purchase Shares and deferred share units of AQM, pursuant to which Teck has acquired all of the issued and outstanding Shares that are not already owned by Teck or its [...]
AQM Copper announces that it has received a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia dated January 11, 2017 approving the previously announced plan of arrangement involving AQM, Teck Resources and the holders of common shares, options and deferred share units of AQM, pursuant to which Teck will acquire all of the issued and [...]
AQM Copper is pleased to announce that Institutional Shareholder Services, a leading independent proxy advisory firm that provides voting recommendations to institutional investors, has recommended that holders of common shares of AQM approve the proposed transaction with Teck Resources whereby Teck will acquire all of the issued and outstanding [...]
AQM Copper is pleased to announce that it has filed and mailed its management information circular and related proxy materials to its holders of shares, options and deferred share units in connection with the special meeting of Securityholders to be held at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, January 9, 2017. At the Meeting, Securityholders will be asked to [...]
AQM Copper announces that it has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement with Teck Resources whereby Teck will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of AQM that are not already owned by Teck or its affiliates by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act. The Arrangement is subject to [...]