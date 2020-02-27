Menü
AQM Copper Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
01.2017
Übernahme
Teck Resources Ltd.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Januar 2017 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von AQM Copper Inc. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme, einer Fusion oder eines Konkurses statt. Ein weiterer Grund kann die Änderung des Geschäftstätigkeitsfeldes sein, bei der zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine Bergbauaktivitäten mehr stattfinden. Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu AQM Copper Inc.

  • Teck Resources kauft AQM Copper!
    Teck Resources Limited meldete gerade eine bindende Vereinbarung mit AQM Copper Inc., wonach Teck sämtliche ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien von AQM Copper, die Teck noch nicht besitzt, erwerben wird. Bisher befinden sich 42.258.545 Aktien von AQM bzw. etwa 30% der ausgegebenen uns ausstehenden Stammaktien von AQM in Tecks Besitz.
    21.11.2016
