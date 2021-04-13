Menü
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Merrex Gold Inc.

Merrex Gold Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
Februar 2017
Übernahme
IAMGold Corp.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Februar 2017 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Merrex Gold Inc. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch IAMGold Corp. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.

Nachrichten, deutsch zu Merrex Gold Inc.

  • IAMGold wird Merrex Gold Inc. übernehmen
    IAMGold Corp. gab heute bekannt, dass das Unternehmen eine verbindliche Übernahmevereinbarung mit dem Junior-Explorationsunternehmen Merrex Gold Inc. unterzeichnet hat. IAMGold besitzt bereits 45,8 Mio. Aktien von Merrex bzw. 23% der insgesamt ausstehenden und ausgegebenen Unternehmensanteile. Im Zuge der Transaktion wird IAMGold alle weiteren [...]
    weiterlesen
    22.12.2016
    von Minenportal.de
  • Merrex Gold Inc. meldet Diakha-Diamantbohrergebnisse
    Das Diamantbohrprogramm 2016 im aktuellen Ressourcengebiet Diakha begann in der zweiten Märzhälfte und endete Ende Juli 2016 mit zwei aktiven Bohrgeräten. Das Bohrprogramm wurde als Folgeprogramm der ersten Ressourcenschätzung 2015 konzipiert und ermöglichte die weitere Bewertung des geologischen Modells und der Grenzen der Goldmineralisierung. Das [...]
    weiterlesen
    30.08.2016
    von IRW-Press
  • Merrex Gold Inc. meldet Update des Bohrprogramms 2016 bei Diakha
    Das Bohrprogramm 2016 hatte drei Ziele. Das erste Ziel bestand darin, das geologische Modell und die Grenzen der Goldmineralisierung innerhalb des aktuellen Ressourcengebiets Diakha mittels Kernbohrungen zu bewerten. Die DD-Komponente des Programms 2016 peilte gezielt Bereiche mit hochgradigen Abschnitten in der Nähe der Basis des Grubenmantels der [...]
    weiterlesen
    28.07.2016
    von IRW-Press
  • Ergebnisse der RC-Bohrungen von Merrex Gold Inc. bei Diakha
    Im März und April 2016 absolvierte das Merrex-IAMGold-Joint Venture in der nördlichen Erweiterung der Lagerstätte Diakha im Goldprojekt Siribaya in Mali 41 RC-Bohrungen über insgesamt 6.623 Bohrmeter. Die Löcher wurden nach einem bestimmten Muster gebohrt, wobei die Bohrtiefe entlang der rund 100 bis 150 m voneinander entfernten Bohr-Fences [...]
    weiterlesen
    06.07.2016
    von IRW-Press
  • Merrex Gold schneidet 7,31 g/t Au über 19 m
    Merrex Gold veröffentlichte diesen Donnerstag aktuelle Informationen zu seinem Bohrprogramm am Goldprojekt Siribaya im Westen von Mali. Dort testete das Unternehmen im Zeitraum vom 1. Januar 2014 bis zum 1. Juli 2015 die neu entdeckte Diakha-Zone mit 216 Bohrlöchern im Umfang von insgesamt 25.800 m. Zu den Highlight der bisher verfügbaren [...]
    weiterlesen
    18.07.2015
    von Minenportal.de

weitere Meldungen


Nachrichten, englisch zu Merrex Gold Inc.


weitere engl. Meldungen


Versenden

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap