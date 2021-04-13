IAMGold Corp. gab heute bekannt, dass das Unternehmen eine verbindliche Übernahmevereinbarung mit dem Junior-Explorationsunternehmen Merrex Gold Inc. unterzeichnet hat. IAMGold besitzt bereits 45,8 Mio. Aktien von Merrex bzw. 23% der insgesamt ausstehenden und ausgegebenen Unternehmensanteile. Im Zuge der Transaktion wird IAMGold alle weiteren [...]
Das Diamantbohrprogramm 2016 im aktuellen Ressourcengebiet Diakha begann in der zweiten Märzhälfte und endete Ende Juli 2016 mit zwei aktiven Bohrgeräten. Das Bohrprogramm wurde als Folgeprogramm der ersten Ressourcenschätzung 2015 konzipiert und ermöglichte die weitere Bewertung des geologischen Modells und der Grenzen der Goldmineralisierung. Das [...]
Das Bohrprogramm 2016 hatte drei Ziele. Das erste Ziel bestand darin, das geologische Modell und die Grenzen der Goldmineralisierung innerhalb des aktuellen Ressourcengebiets Diakha mittels Kernbohrungen zu bewerten. Die DD-Komponente des Programms 2016 peilte gezielt Bereiche mit hochgradigen Abschnitten in der Nähe der Basis des Grubenmantels der [...]
Im März und April 2016 absolvierte das Merrex-IAMGold-Joint Venture in der nördlichen Erweiterung der Lagerstätte Diakha im Goldprojekt Siribaya in Mali 41 RC-Bohrungen über insgesamt 6.623 Bohrmeter. Die Löcher wurden nach einem bestimmten Muster gebohrt, wobei die Bohrtiefe entlang der rund 100 bis 150 m voneinander entfernten Bohr-Fences [...]
Merrex Gold veröffentlichte diesen Donnerstag aktuelle Informationen zu seinem Bohrprogramm am Goldprojekt Siribaya im Westen von Mali. Dort testete das Unternehmen im Zeitraum vom 1. Januar 2014 bis zum 1. Juli 2015 die neu entdeckte Diakha-Zone mit 216 Bohrlöchern im Umfang von insgesamt 25.800 m. Zu den Highlight der bisher verfügbaren [...]
IAMGOLD today reports that the Company has completed its previously announced acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Merrex Gold not already owned by IAMGOLD and all of the outstanding common share purchase warrants of Merrex by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act. As a result [...]
HALIFAX, Feb. 28, 2017 /CNW/ - Merrex Gold Inc. ("Merrex" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: MXI) is pleased to announce that is has completed its previously announced transaction involving IAMGold Corp. ("IAMGOLD") whereby IAMGOLD has acquired of all of the outstanding securities of Merrex pursuant to a statutory plan of arrangement (the [...]
Merrex Gold is pleased to announce that the British Columbia Supreme Court issued a final order today approving the proposed acquisition of all of the outstanding securities of Merrex by IAMGold pursuant to a statutory plan of arrangement. The Arrangement was also overwhelmingly approved at a special meeting of Merrex Securityholders held on [...]
Merrex Gold is pleased to announce that Institutional Shareholder Services, a leading independent proxy advisory firm which provides voting recommendations to institutional investors, has recommended that shareholders of Merrex vote FOR the resolution to approve the acquisition of Merrex by IAMGold at the upcoming Merrex Special Meeting of [...]
IAMGold today reports that the Company has signed a definitive agreement with Merrex Gold to acquire, in an all-share transaction, all of the issued and outstanding shares of Merrex not already owned by IAMGOLD. Merrex is a junior mineral exploration company of which IAMGOLD currently owns approximately 45.8 million or 23% of Merrex's issued and [...]