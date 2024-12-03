Im Anschluss an die Ankündigung von Centamin Plc und AngloGold Ashanti Plc am 22. November 2024 in Bezug auf das Scheme of Arrangement zwischen Centamin und den Scheme-Aktionären gemäß Artikel 125 des Jersey Companies Law zur Umsetzung des empfohlenen Bar- und Aktienerwerbs des gesamten ausgegebenen und noch auszugebenden Aktienkapitals von [...]
Centamin Plc veröffentlichte kürzlich die Ergebnisse für das dritte Quartal des laufenden Jahres. Daraus geht hervor, dass das Unternehmen eine Goldproduktion von 131.726 Unzen, ein Anstieg von 30% gegenüber dem Vorjahr, und Goldverkäufe von 149.659 Unzen, ein Anstieg von 44% gegenüber dem Vorjahr, aus der Goldmine Sukari erzielte. Die gesamte [...]
Die Vorstände von AngloGold Ashanti und Centamin freuen sich, bekannt zu geben, dass sie sich auf die Bedingungen einer empfohlenen Übernahme von Centamin geeinigt haben. Centamin ist ein etablierter Goldproduzent, dessen Flaggschiff die Sukari-Goldmine ist, die größte und erste moderne Goldmine Ägyptens sowie eine der größten produzierenden Minen [...]
Goldproduzent Centamin Plc meldete vor Kurzem seine Ergebnisse für das erste Quartal 2024. Laut dem Bericht produzierte das Unternehmen 104.821 Unzen Gold und verkaufte davon insgesamt 92.494 Unzen zu einem durchschnittlichen Preis von 2.062 $ pro Unze. All-In Sustaining Costs lagen bei 1.519 $ pro Unze. Das Unternehmen machte im Q1 einen Umsatz [...]
Centamin Plc gab in dieser Woche die vorläufigen Produktionsergebnisse seiner Sukari-Goldmine in Ägypten bekannt. Den Angaben zufolge produzierte das Unternehmen in den drei Monaten bis 31. Dezember 2023 insgesamt 128.127 Unzen Gold. Gegenüber dem vergleichbaren Vorjahresquartal (109.564 oz) ergab sich eine Produktionssteigerung um 17%. Im [...]
Centamin Plc Further to the announcement made by Centamin plc and AngloGold Ashanti plc on 22 November 2024 regarding the scheme of arrangement between Centamin and the Scheme Shareholders under Article 125 of the Jersey Companies Law to implement the recommended cash and share acquisition of the entire issued and to be issued share capital of [...]
The boards of Centamin Plc and AngloGold Ashanti plc are pleased to announce that, following the delivery of a copy of the Court Order to the Registrar of Companies today for registration, the scheme of arrangement between Centamin and the Scheme Shareholders under Article 125 of the Jersey Companies Law to implement the recommended cash and share [...]
Court Sanction of Scheme of Arrangement and Other Updates The boards of Centamin Plc and AngloGold Ashanti plc are pleased to announce that the Jersey Court has today sanctioned the scheme of arrangement between Centamin and the Scheme Shareholders under Article 125 of the Jersey Companies Law to implement the recommended cash and share acquisition [...]
2.9 ANNOUNCEMENT Further to the Company's announcement on 18 November 2024, Centamin has issued 20,334,280 ordinary shares of no par value. In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers , the Company confirms that, as at the date and time of this announcement, its issued share capital comprises of 1,181,416,975 ordinary [...]
Centamin Plc TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN JE00B5TT1872 Issuer Name CENTAMIN PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer Non-UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name JPMorgan Chase & Co. City of registered office Country of [...]