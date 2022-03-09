Mawson West Ltd.

Mawson West veröffentlichte gestern eine auf den Einfüll- und Erweiterungsbohrungen des vergangenen Jahres beruhende aktualisierte Schätzung der Reserven seines Kupferprojektes Kapulo in der Demokratischen Republik Kongo. Dieser zufolge verfügt das Unternehmen über nachgewiesene und wahrscheinliche Reserven von 3,9 Mio. Tonnen mit durchschnittlich [...]
Mawson West gab gestern die Ergebnisse einer aktualisierten Schätzung der Mineralressourcen bei seinen Lagerstätten Kazumbula und Kabusanje bekannt, welche sich nahe der im Betrieb befindlichen Dikulushi-Mine des Unternehmens in der Demokratischen Republik Kongo befinden. Gemäß Schätzung belaufen sich die gemessenen und angezeigten Ressourcen bei [...]
Der australische Kupfer- und Silberproduzent Mawson West Limited veröffentlichte gestern die Finanz- und Betriebsergebnisse für das erste Quartal dieses Jahres. Diesen zufolge generierte das Unternehmen während der drei Monate von Januar bis März durch den Verkauf von 1.138 Tonnen Kupfer und 39.446 Unzen Silber einen Umsatz in Höhe von 6,8 Mio [...]
Mawson West announces that effective November 15, 2016, Anthony Lloyd and Philippe Monier have resigned as directors of the Company and Bill Jaede has agreed to be appointed as a director of the Company. In addition, Mr. Lloyd has resigned as Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective such date, and Mark Stowell has resigned as a [...]
Further to TSX Bulletin 2016-0629 dated June 22, 2016, TSX has determined to delist the ordinary shares (Symbol: MWE) of the Company at the close of business on November 21, 2016 for failure to meet the continued listing requirements of TSX. TMX Group's key subsidiaries operate cash and derivative markets and clearinghouses for multiple asset [...]
Mawson West announces that it has been notified by Galena Private Equity Resources Fund LP that Galena intends to compulsorily acquire all of the remaining securities in the Company that it does not already own. The compulsory acquisition is being carried out pursuant to the procedure set out in Part 6A.2 of the Australian Corporations Act 2001 [...]
Mawson West announces that it has today filed amended and restated unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for the second quarter ended June 30, together with a corresponding restated management's discussion and analysis, both of which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR. The preparation and filing of the Restated [...]
DELISTING REVIEW - Mawson West Ltd. - TSX is reviewing the ordinary shares (Symbol: MWE) of the Company with respect to meeting the continued listing requirements. The Company has been granted 120 days in which to regain compliance with these requirements, pursuant to the Remedial Review Process.