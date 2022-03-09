Menü
Mawson West Ltd.

Bergbau
Australien
Dezember 2016
Übernahme


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Dezember 2016 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Mawson West Ltd. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.

Nachrichten, deutsch zu Mawson West Ltd.

  • Mawson West Ltd.: Reservenupdate für Kapulo
    Mawson West veröffentlichte gestern eine auf den Einfüll- und Erweiterungsbohrungen des vergangenen Jahres beruhende aktualisierte Schätzung der Reserven seines Kupferprojektes Kapulo in der Demokratischen Republik Kongo. Dieser zufolge verfügt das Unternehmen über nachgewiesene und wahrscheinliche Reserven von 3,9 Mio. Tonnen mit durchschnittlich [...]
    04.12.2014
    von Minenportal.de
  • Mawson West Ltd. veröffentlicht Ressourcenupdate für Dikulushi
    Mawson West gab gestern die Ergebnisse einer aktualisierten Schätzung der Mineralressourcen bei seinen Lagerstätten Kazumbula und Kabusanje bekannt, welche sich nahe der im Betrieb befindlichen Dikulushi-Mine des Unternehmens in der Demokratischen Republik Kongo befinden. Gemäß Schätzung belaufen sich die gemessenen und angezeigten Ressourcen bei [...]
    06.06.2014
    von Minenportal.de
  • Mawson West Ltd. meldet starken Umsatzrückgang
    Der australische Kupfer- und Silberproduzent Mawson West Limited veröffentlichte gestern die Finanz- und Betriebsergebnisse für das erste Quartal dieses Jahres. Diesen zufolge generierte das Unternehmen während der drei Monate von Januar bis März durch den Verkauf von 1.138 Tonnen Kupfer und 39.446 Unzen Silber einen Umsatz in Höhe von 6,8 Mio [...]
    16.05.2014
    von Minenportal.de

