Iberian Minerals Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
Februar 2013
Übernahme
Urion Minerals International B.V.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Februar 2013 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Iberian Minerals Corp. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Urion Minerals International B.V. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.

Nachrichten, deutsch zu Iberian Minerals Corp.


Nachrichten, englisch zu Iberian Minerals Corp.


