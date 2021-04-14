Iberian Minerals Ltd. hat die Änderung seines Namens in Mineworx Technologies Ltd. beantragt. Der neue Name soll die aktuelle betriebliche Ausrichtung des Unternehmens besser reflektieren. Nach Angaben des CEOs will sich das Unternehmen künftig als Anbieter von Lösungen im Bereich der Edelmetallextraktion etablieren und dabei sowohl mit [...]
Iberian Minerals Limited hat die Ausgliederung der X-Leach-Reagenztechnologie in ein neues Unternehmen namens EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. abgeschlossen. Enviroleach wird die Forschung und die Entwicklung der Technologie weiterführen. Die Aktionäre von Iberian erhalten insgesamt 26 Mio. Stammaktien des neuen Unternehmens. Wie Iberian gestern [...]
Iberian Minerals Ltd. meldete gestern den erfolgreichen Abschluss einer Privatplatzierung von 25.000.000 Stammaktien für einen Bruttoerlös von 1,25 Mio. $. Die ursprünglich angestrebten 1,0 Mio. $ konnte damit übertroffen werden. Im Rahmen der Platzierung gibt Iberian Einheiten aus. Eine Einheit besteht aus einer Stammaktie von Iberian Minerals und [...]
Urion Minerals, ein indirektes Tochterunternehmen von Trafigura Beheer, gab am 1. Februar den Erwerb von insgesamt 9.829.894 Aktien von Iberian Minerals zum Preis von 1,10 CAD je Aktie im Rahmen einer Zwangsabfindung bekannt. Damit besitzt das Unternehmen nun 507.437.421 Iberian-Aktien, was 100% der ausgegebenen Aktien entspricht.
Wie Iberian Minerals Corp. gestern mitteilte, beabsichtigt Urion Minerals International B.V. alle Aktien an Iberian, die man noch nicht hält, zum Preis von 1,10 CAD je Aktie zu übernehmen. Urion wird dabei seine gewährte Vollmacht nutzen und auch alle nicht angedienten Aktien erwerben. Demnach erwartet man, dass Urion nach Abschluss des Angebots [...]
Urion Minerals, an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Trafigura Beheer, is pleased to announce that it has acquired 9,829,894 shares in the capital of Iberian Minerals at a price of C$1.10 per share, pursuant to a compulsory acquisition completed in accordance with Article 34 of the Articles of Association of Iberian.
Iberian Minerals announces today that Urion Minerals International B.V. has made an offer to acquire all of the shares of Iberian that it does not already own at a price of C$1.10 per share. The completion date of the Offer is January 31, 2013. The Offer has been made pursuant to the compulsory acquisition provisions set out in Article 34 of the [...]
Iberian Minerals today announced financial and operating results for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2012, with comparative figures for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2011. The condensed interim consolidated financial statements and related notes, and Management Discussion and Analysis may be found on [...]
Iberian Minerals Financing SA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Iberian Minerals has elected not to proceed with the contemplated USD200 million Senior Secured Notes announced on 13 September 2012. The decision was taken after careful consideration of the terms requested by investors. The funding was constrained with conditions and pricing that made it [...]
Iberian Minerals announces that based upon preliminary reports, its production has continued to remain stable since June 30, 2012, in line with production for the first six months of 2012. MATSA produced 2,291 fine metric tons of payable copper in July 2012 compared to an average of 2,119 fine metric tons of payable copper per month in the six [...]