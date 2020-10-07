Menü
Polo Resources Ltd.
Bergbau
Britische Jungferninseln
September 2020
Umstrukturierung


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit September 2020 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Polo Resources Ltd. fand aufgrund einer Umstrukturierung statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, englisch zu Polo Resources Ltd.

  • Polo Resources Limited: Net Asset Valuation
    Polo Resources Limited selects, acquires and manages substantial investments in companies and projects with strong value enhancement potential and attractive growth prospects.Listing: Polo Resources Limited is traded on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the trading symbol POL.Net Asset Valuation [...]
    weiterlesen
    01.10.2012
    von CNW
  • Polo Resources Limited - Nimini Holdings Limited Announces Drilling Results and Exploration Updates for its Gold Projects in Sierra Leone
    Polo Resources, the natural resources investment company with interests in gold, oil and gas, coal and iron ore, today announces that Nimini, Polo's 90 per cent. owned Sierra Leone focused gold exploration and development company, has released drilling results from its flagship project, Komahun and provides an exploration update for its gold [...]
    weiterlesen
    18.09.2012
    von CNW
  • Polo Resources Limited - Filing of Ni 43-101 Technical Report
    Further to the announcement on 19 June 2012 Polo Resources Limited (AIM, TSX: POL), the natural resources exploration investment company with interests in gold, oil and gas, coal and iron ore, today announces the filing on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) of a technical report on the Nimini Gold Project, also known as the Komahun Gold Project, in Sierra [...]
    weiterlesen
    03.08.2012
    von CNW
  • Polo Resources Limited - Director's Share Purchase
    Polo Resources was notified on 11 July 2012 that Regent Mercantile Holdings Limited, a company which is wholly owned by the trustee of a trust under which Stephen R. Dattels, Executive Co-Chairman of the Company is a beneficiary, purchased on the same day 4,000,000 ordinary shares of no par value of the Company at a price of 2.6 pence per [...]
    weiterlesen
    12.07.2012
    von CNW
  • Polo Resources Limited - Net Asset Valuation
    TORONTO, July 5, 2012 /CNW/ -Objective: To deliver value-adding returns to investors through a globally focused natural resources and mine development strategy. Polo Resources Limited ("Polo Resources" or "the company") selects, acquires and manages substantial investments in companies and projects with strong value enhancement potential and [...]
    weiterlesen
    05.07.2012
    von CNW

weitere engl. Meldungen


