Falco Resources Ltd. gab heute bekannt, dass es im Rahmen der Transaktion mit Golden Queen Mining Consolidated Ltd. das Kaufangebot für die Übernahme von Golden Queen erhöht hat. Diese Erhöhung fand um 15% statt. Aufgrund außergewöhnlicher Ereignisse, weltweiter Marktbedingungen und einem Rückgang seines Aktienkurses erhöhte Falco das anfängliche [...]
Falco Resources Ltd. und Golden Queen Mining Consolidated Ltd. gaben gestern bekannt, dass sie eine definitive Vereinbarung geschlossen haben, in deren Rahmen Falco alle ausstehenden und ausgegebenen Aktien von Golden Queen erwerben wird. Falco bietet für die Ausgabe von 15.968.074 Aktien an Halter von Golden-Queen-Aktien einen Aufpreis zum [...]
Golden Queen Mining Consolidated Ltd. gab gestern bekannt, dass es die bindende Vereinbarung, die ursprünglich mit Great American Minerals Exploration Inc. geschlossen wurde, annulliert. Dies fand im Einverständnis beider Vertragsparteien statt. Im Rahmen der Vereinbarung sollten sich die zwei Unternehmen ursprünglich zusammenschließen. Nach [...]
Golden Queen Mining Co. Ltd. gab kürzlich bekannt, dass es die Aktien des Unternehmens zum 25. Juli 2019 von der Toronto Stock Exchange denotieren wird. Ab dem 26. Juli 2019 werden die Aktien dann an der NEX der TSX Venture Exchange gehandelt werden. Zuvor hatte Golden Queen erst seine Tochtergesellschaft Golden Queen Mining Holdings Inc [...]
Golden Queen Mining veröffentlichte gestern vorläufige Produktionsergebnisse von dem zu 50% eigenen Projekt Soledad Mountain in Mojave, Kalifornien. Auf 100%-Basis erreichte die Produktion während des zweiten Quartals 12.632 Unzen Gold und 51.920 Unzen Silber Im Vorjahresquartal hatte sich der Ausstoß auf 2.872 Unzen Gold und 33.346 Unzen Silber [...]
Falco Resources Ltd. and Golden Queen Mining Consolidated Ltd. are pleased to announce that Golden Queen shareholders approved the plan of arrangement with Falco whereby Falco is to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Golden Queen at the special meeting of shareholders held earlier today , approving the Transaction announced on [...]
March 19, 2020 Golden Queen Mining Consolidated Ltd. confirmed today that its special meeting of shareholders to be held in connection with the previously announced proposed plan of arrangement with Falco Resources Ltd. will proceed as planned on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the offices of Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP, Suite 2600, 595 [...]
Falco Resources Ltd. announces today that, in connection with the proposed plan of arrangement with Golden Queen Mining Consolidated Ltd., announced on February 11, 2020, Falco decided to increase the consideration offered to the shareholders of Golden Queen. Golden Queen’s sole asset is a cash balance estimated at approximately $4.2 million [...]
Golden Queen Mining Consolidated Ltd. has filed and is mailing materials for the special meeting of Golden Queen shareholders to be held in connection with the proposed plan of arrangement with Falco Resources Ltd. , as previously announced on February 11, 2020. Materials for the Special Meeting, including the management information circular, have [...]
Falco Resources Ltd. and Golden Queen Mining Consolidated Ltd. are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement dated February 10, 2020 pursuant to which Falco has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Golden Queen. The Acquisition is expected to be completed by way of a statutory [...]