Golden Queen Mining Consolidated Ltd.

Golden Queen Mining Consolidated Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
März 2020
Übernahme
Falco Resources Ltd.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit März 2020 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Golden Queen Mining Consolidated Ltd. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Falco Resources Ltd. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu Golden Queen Mining Consolidated Ltd.

  • Falco Resources erhöht Angebot für Golden Queen Mining
    Falco Resources Ltd. gab heute bekannt, dass es im Rahmen der Transaktion mit Golden Queen Mining Consolidated Ltd. das Kaufangebot für die Übernahme von Golden Queen erhöht hat. Diese Erhöhung fand um 15% statt. Aufgrund außergewöhnlicher Ereignisse, weltweiter Marktbedingungen und einem Rückgang seines Aktienkurses erhöhte Falco das anfängliche [...]
    weiterlesen
    20.03.2020
    von Minenportal.de
  • Falco Resources Ltd. erwirbt Golden Queen Mining
    Falco Resources Ltd. und Golden Queen Mining Consolidated Ltd. gaben gestern bekannt, dass sie eine definitive Vereinbarung geschlossen haben, in deren Rahmen Falco alle ausstehenden und ausgegebenen Aktien von Golden Queen erwerben wird. Falco bietet für die Ausgabe von 15.968.074 Aktien an Halter von Golden-Queen-Aktien einen Aufpreis zum [...]
    weiterlesen
    12.02.2020
    von Minenportal.de
  • Golden Queen annulliert Vereinbarung mit Great American Minerals
    Golden Queen Mining Consolidated Ltd. gab gestern bekannt, dass es die bindende Vereinbarung, die ursprünglich mit Great American Minerals Exploration Inc. geschlossen wurde, annulliert. Dies fand im Einverständnis beider Vertragsparteien statt. Im Rahmen der Vereinbarung sollten sich die zwei Unternehmen ursprünglich zusammenschließen. Nach [...]
    weiterlesen
    19.11.2019
    von Minenportal.de
  • Golden Queen: Namensänderung, Denotierung & Aktienkonsolidierung
    Golden Queen Mining Co. Ltd. gab kürzlich bekannt, dass es die Aktien des Unternehmens zum 25. Juli 2019 von der Toronto Stock Exchange denotieren wird. Ab dem 26. Juli 2019 werden die Aktien dann an der NEX der TSX Venture Exchange gehandelt werden. Zuvor hatte Golden Queen erst seine Tochtergesellschaft Golden Queen Mining Holdings Inc [...]
    weiterlesen
    12.07.2019
    von Minenportal.de
  • Golden Queen meldet vorläufige Produktionszahlen
    Golden Queen Mining veröffentlichte gestern vorläufige Produktionsergebnisse von dem zu 50% eigenen Projekt Soledad Mountain in Mojave, Kalifornien. Auf 100%-Basis erreichte die Produktion während des zweiten Quartals 12.632 Unzen Gold und 51.920 Unzen Silber Im Vorjahresquartal hatte sich der Ausstoß auf 2.872 Unzen Gold und 33.346 Unzen Silber [...]
    weiterlesen
    12.07.2017
    von Minenportal.de


Nachrichten, englisch zu Golden Queen Mining Consolidated Ltd.



