Orocobre Ltd. und Galaxy Resources gaben kürzlich bekannt, dass im Rahmen der Fusion beider Unternehmen alle Aktien von Galaxy an Orocobre transferiert wurden; für jede Galaxy-Aktien erhielten die Aktionäre 0,569 Orocobre-Aktien. Die 292.598.572 neu ausgegebenen Aktien sollen zum 26. August 2021 an der ASX gehandelt werden. Im Weiteren Rahmen wird [...]
Galaxy Resources Limited und General Mining Corporation Limited meldeten heute eine bindende Vereinbarung für einen Zusammenschluss der beiden Unternehmen. Den Angaben zufolge wird Galaxy alle ausgegebenen Aktien von General Mining, die sich noch nicht im Besitz des Unternehmens befinden, erwerben. Dabei erhalten die Aktionäre von General Mining [...]
Lithium One und Australiens Galaxy Resources gaben bekannt, dass die im März angekündigte Transaktion abgeschlossen wurde. Im Rahmen dieser hat Galaxy alle ausstehenden Stammaktien von Lithium One erworben. Die Aktionäre von Lithium One erhalten 1,96 Galaxy-Stammaktien je Stammaktie von Lithium One. Infolge der Transaktion wird die Notierung der [...]
Galaxy Resources Ltd. advises that the following announcement has been made to the Australian Securities Exchange which appears on the Company's platform : Merger of Galaxy and Orocobre Implemented The announcement can be viewed at: https://www2.asx.com.au/markets/trade-our-cash-market/announcements.gxy SOURCE Galaxy Resources Ltd. Contact Phoebe [...]
Orocobre Ltd. is pleased to advise that the scheme of arrangement in relation to the merger of Orocobre and Galaxy Resources, has been implemented today. Scheme Consideration In accordance with the Scheme, all Galaxy shares have now been transferred to Orocobre and eligible Galaxy shareholders have been issued the Scheme consideration of 0.569 [...]
Galaxy Resources Ltd. advises that the following announcement has been made to the Australian Securities Exchange which appears on the Company's platform : Notification regarding unquoted securities - GXY Appendix 3G Appendix 2A Appendix 3Y - AT Appendix 3Y - AF Appendix 3Y - PB Appendix 3Y - JT Appendix 3Y - FY The announcements can be viewed [...]
Galaxy Resources Ltd. advises that the following announcement has been made to the Australian Securities Exchange which appears on the Company's platform : 2021 Half Year Financial Report The announcements can be viewed. Galaxy Resources Ltd. Contact Phoebe Lee, +61 413 557 780...
Galaxy Resources Ltd. advises that the following announcements have been made to the Australian Securities Exchange which appears on the Company's platform : Scheme of arrangement becomes effective 2021 half year financial report The announcements can be viewed. Galaxy Resources Ltd. Contact Phoebe Lee, +61 413 557 780...