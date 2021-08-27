Menü
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Galaxy Resources Ltd.

Galaxy Resources Ltd.
Bergbau
Australien
August 2021
Übernahme
Orocobre Ltd.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit August 2021 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Galaxy Resources Ltd. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Orocobre Ltd. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.

Nachrichten, deutsch zu Galaxy Resources Ltd.


weitere Meldungen


Nachrichten, englisch zu Galaxy Resources Ltd.

  • Galaxy Resources Limited Announcement
    Galaxy Resources Ltd. advises that the following announcement has been made to the Australian Securities Exchange which appears on the Company's platform : Merger of Galaxy and Orocobre Implemented The announcement can be viewed at: https://www2.asx.com.au/markets/trade-our-cash-market/announcements.gxy SOURCE Galaxy Resources Ltd. Contact Phoebe [...]
    weiterlesen
    26.08.2021
    von CNW
  • Merger of Orocobre Limited and Galaxy Resources Implemented
    Orocobre Ltd. is pleased to advise that the scheme of arrangement in relation to the merger of Orocobre and Galaxy Resources, has been implemented today. Scheme Consideration In accordance with the Scheme, all Galaxy shares have now been transferred to Orocobre and eligible Galaxy shareholders have been issued the Scheme consideration of 0.569 [...]
    weiterlesen
    25.08.2021
    von GlobeNewswire
  • Galaxy Resources Limited: Announcement
    Galaxy Resources Ltd. advises that the following announcement has been made to the Australian Securities Exchange which appears on the Company's platform : Notification regarding unquoted securities - GXY Appendix 3G Appendix 2A Appendix 3Y - AT Appendix 3Y - AF Appendix 3Y - PB Appendix 3Y - JT Appendix 3Y - FY The announcements can be viewed [...]
    weiterlesen
    23.08.2021
    von CNW
  • Galaxy Resources Ltd.: 2021 Half Year Financial Report
    Galaxy Resources Ltd. advises that the following announcement has been made to the Australian Securities Exchange which appears on the Company's platform : 2021 Half Year Financial Report The announcements can be viewed. Galaxy Resources Ltd. Contact Phoebe Lee, +61 413 557 780...
    weiterlesen
    17.08.2021
    von CNW
  • Galaxy Resources Ltd.: Announcement
    Galaxy Resources Ltd. advises that the following announcements have been made to the Australian Securities Exchange which appears on the Company's platform : Scheme of arrangement becomes effective 2021 half year financial report The announcements can be viewed. Galaxy Resources Ltd. Contact Phoebe Lee, +61 413 557 780...
    weiterlesen
    16.08.2021
    von CNW

weitere engl. Meldungen


Versenden

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap