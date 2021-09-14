Northaven Resources Corp.

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on August 28, 2014 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
Northaven Resources announced today it has arranged a private placement for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000.00 CDN. The Placement will be in the form of up to 15,000,000 common shares offered at $0.05 per share and up to 4,166,667 flow-through common shares offered at a price of $0.06 per share ($250,000 in gross proceeds). The net proceeds of [...]
Northaven advises that, as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, we are issuing the following news release to clarify our prior disclosure. On December 3, 2013, we issued a news release disclosing contents of a historical technical report dated 1971 containing a positive feasibility review and recommendation for [...]
Northaven Resources is pleased to announce that it has obtained an historical technical report dated 1971 containing a positive feasibility review and recommendation for production at that time on its Regal Silver polymetallic mine property 31 km north east of Revelstoke, accessed by a 10 kilometer mine service road off the Trans-Canada Highway [...]
Northaven it has closed the previously announced private placement together with a contemporaneous five to one (5:1) consolidation of its shares, both of which were previously announced on May 6, 2013. The Private Placement was comprised of 6,666,667 post-consolidation common shares issued at a post-consolidation price of $0.056 per share, for [...]