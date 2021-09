Northaven Resources Corp.

Northaven Resources announced today it has arranged a private placement for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000.00 CDN. The Placement will be in the form of up to 15,000,000 common shares offered at $0.05 per share and up to 4,166,667 flow-through common shares offered at a price of $0.06 per share ($250,000 in gross proceeds). The net proceeds of [...]