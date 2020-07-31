Menü
Avion Gold Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
Oktober 2012
Übernahme
Endeavour Mining Corp.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Oktober 2012 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Avion Gold Corp. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Endeavour Mining Corp. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu Avion Gold Corp.

  • Endeavour Mining Corp. schließt Übernahme von Avion Gold Corp. ab
    Wie beide Unternehmen gestern bekannt gaben, hat Endeavour Mining Corporation durch seine zu 100% eigene Tochtergesellschaft Endeavour Gold Corporation gemäß Vereinbarung vom August dieses Jahres alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien von Avion Gold Corporation erworben. Die Notierung der Aktien von Avion an der TSX wird in den nächsten [...]
    weiterlesen
    19.10.2012
    von Minenportal.de
  • Avion Gold Corp. meldet erneut Rekordproduktion
    Avion Gold veröffentlichte heute die Produktionszahlen des dritten Quartals 2012. In den drei Monaten bis zum 30. September erreichte das Unternehmen bei der Tabakoto-Liegenschaft in Mali eine Produktion von circa 32.137 Unzen Gold. Damit wurde wie schon im ersten und zweiten Quartal eine Rekordproduktion erzielt. Seit Jahresbeginn konnte das [...]
    weiterlesen
    09.10.2012
    von Minenportal.de
  • Avion Gold Corp. meldet Quartalsergebnisse
    Avion Gold hat gestern die finanziellen Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2012 veröffentlicht. In den drei Monaten verzeichnete das Unternehmen einen Nettogewinn von 15,7 Mio. USD oder 0,04 USD pro Aktie. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Avion einen Nettogewinn von 15,2 Mio. USD oder 0,04 USD je Aktie erzielt. Der operative Cashflow belief sich in den drei [...]
    weiterlesen
    16.08.2012
    von Minenportal.de
  • Endeavour Mining übernimmt Avion Gold!
    Endeavour Mining Corporation gab gestern bekannt, dass man mit Avion Gold Corporation eine bindende Vereinbarung getroffen habe, wonach Endeavour alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien von Avion erwerben wird. Die Aktionäre erhalten pro Avion-Aktie 0,365 einer Endeavour-Stammaktie. Damit wird Avion mit 0,88 CAD je Aktie oder 389 Mio. CAD [...]
    weiterlesen
    08.08.2012
    von Minenportal.de
  • Avion Gold Corp. meldet Rekordproduktion
    Avion Gold veröffentlichte gestern die Produktionszahlen des zweiten Quartals 2012. In den drei Monaten bis zum 30. Juni erreichte das Unternehmen bei der Tabakoto-Liegenschaft in Mali eine Produktion von circa 28.637 Unzen Gold. Damit wurde wie schon im ersten Quartal eine Rekordproduktion erzielt. Seit Jahresbeginn konnte das Unternehmen einen [...]
    weiterlesen
    10.07.2012
    von Presse

Nachrichten, englisch zu Avion Gold Corp.


