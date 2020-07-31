Avion Gold Corp.

Wie beide Unternehmen gestern bekannt gaben, hat Endeavour Mining Corporation durch seine zu 100% eigene Tochtergesellschaft Endeavour Gold Corporation gemäß Vereinbarung vom August dieses Jahres alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien von Avion Gold Corporation erworben. Die Notierung der Aktien von Avion an der TSX wird in den nächsten [...]
Avion Gold veröffentlichte heute die Produktionszahlen des dritten Quartals 2012. In den drei Monaten bis zum 30. September erreichte das Unternehmen bei der Tabakoto-Liegenschaft in Mali eine Produktion von circa 32.137 Unzen Gold. Damit wurde wie schon im ersten und zweiten Quartal eine Rekordproduktion erzielt. Seit Jahresbeginn konnte das [...]
Avion Gold hat gestern die finanziellen Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2012 veröffentlicht. In den drei Monaten verzeichnete das Unternehmen einen Nettogewinn von 15,7 Mio. USD oder 0,04 USD pro Aktie. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Avion einen Nettogewinn von 15,2 Mio. USD oder 0,04 USD je Aktie erzielt. Der operative Cashflow belief sich in den drei [...]
Endeavour Mining Corporation gab gestern bekannt, dass man mit Avion Gold Corporation eine bindende Vereinbarung getroffen habe, wonach Endeavour alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien von Avion erwerben wird. Die Aktionäre erhalten pro Avion-Aktie 0,365 einer Endeavour-Stammaktie. Damit wird Avion mit 0,88 CAD je Aktie oder 389 Mio. CAD [...]
Avion Gold veröffentlichte gestern die Produktionszahlen des zweiten Quartals 2012. In den drei Monaten bis zum 30. Juni erreichte das Unternehmen bei der Tabakoto-Liegenschaft in Mali eine Produktion von circa 28.637 Unzen Gold. Damit wurde wie schon im ersten Quartal eine Rekordproduktion erzielt. Seit Jahresbeginn konnte das Unternehmen einen [...]
The shareholders of Avion Gold have accepted the share exchange offer from Endeavour Mining whereby Avion Gold shareholders will receive 0.365 shares of Endeavour Mining for each share held. Avion Gold will be removed from the S&P/TSX Global Mining and Global Gold Indices effective after the close of Monday, October 22, 2012. At the same time, the [...]
Avion Gold reports that Endeavour Mining, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Endeavour Gold, has acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Avion Gold, pursuant to the completion of a court approved plan of arrangement, the details of which are disclosed in the Management Information Circular of Avion dated September 12, 2012 [...]
Avion Gold reports that shareholders voted overwhelmingly in support of the proposed arrangement agreement between Avion and Endeavour Mining at today's special shareholders' meeting. Avion required 66 2/3 of all votes to be in support for the transaction to proceed. Voting results were as follows: Votes cast by common shareholders included [...]
Avion Gold is pleased to announce record third quarter 2012 production of approximately 32,137 ounces of gold from its Tabakoto operation in Mali, West Africa. The Company's production has increased in each quarter this year, and has set three consecutive records for the amount of gold produced in one quarter. Year to date gold production is now [...]
Avion Gold is pleased to announce today that Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis & Co., two leading independent proxy advisory firms, have recommended that shareholders of Avion vote in favour of the proposed acquisition of Avion by Endeavour Mining. Endorsing the plan of arrangement that will give effect to the transaction [...]