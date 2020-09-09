Tahoe meldete gestern die Zustimmung der Aktionäre des Unternehmens für die im Februar angekündigte Übernahme von Lake Shore Gold Corporation. Gemäß Vereinbarung sollen die Aktien von Lake Shore gegen Stammaktien von Tahoe getauscht werden. Die Aktionäre erhalten demnach pro Lake-Shore-Stammaktie 0,1467 einer Tahoe-Stammaktie.
Tahoe Resources und Lake Shore Gold haben soeben eine bindende Vereinbarung bekannt gegeben, wonach Tahoe alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Aktien von Lake Shore erwerben wird. Gemäß Vereinbarung werden die Aktien von Lake Shore gegen Stammaktien von Tahoe getauscht. Die Aktionäre erhalten demnach pro Lake-Shore-Stammaktie 0,1467 einer [...]
Lake Shore Gold gab gestern die Ergebnisse der ersten 13 Bohrlöcher des neuen Bohrprogramms am Joint-Venture-Projekt Whitney bekannt, das Lake Shore gemeinsam mit seiner Tochtergesellschaft Temex Resources Corp. und Goldcorp Canada Ltd. betreibt. Mit dem Bohrprogramm im Umfang von insgesamt 30.000 m sollen zunächst im östlichen Teil des [...]
Lake Shore Gold Corp. gab gestern die Produktionsergebnisse für das Dezemberquartal sowie für das Gesamtjahr 2015 bekannt. Zudem meldete das Unternehmen die Produktionsplanung für 2016. Eigenen Angaben zufolge erzielte Lake Shore im vierten Quartal eine Goldproduktion von 42.500 oz. Die Verkäufe beliefen sich auf 42.000 oz zum durchschnittlichen [...]
Lake Shore Gold Corp. gab vergangene Woche bekannt, dass die Übernahme des Goldproduzenten Temex Resources Corp. erfolgreich abgeschlossen wurde. Die Aktionäre von Temex erhielten im Rahmen der Transaktion für jede Temex-Aktie 0,105 Lake-Shore-Aktien. Tony Makuch, Präsident und CEO von Lake Shore Gold, erklärte: "Mit dem Abschluss der Übernahme von [...]
Tahoe Resources and Lake Shore Gold are pleased to announce that the business combination between Tahoe and Lake Shore Gold by way of a plan of arrangement has been completed effective April 1, 2016. Pursuant to the Arrangement, Tahoe acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Lake Shore Gold for consideration consisting of 0.1467 [...]
Tahoe Resources is pleased to announce that shareholders of Tahoe have voted in favour of the previously announced plan of arrangement (Arrangement), whereby Tahoe will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Lake Shore Gold The issuance of common shares of Tahoe as consideration under the Arrangement was approved by approximately 99.87% of [...]
Lake Shore Gold is pleased to announce that it has received overwhelming shareholder approval at the special meeting held today to approve the previously announced business combination with Tahoe Resources to be completed by way of a plan of arrangement. The Arrangement was approved by approximately 95.1% of the votes cast by Lake Shore Gold [...]
Lake Shore Gold today announced that the Company has filed its Annual Information Form with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR, and filed its Annual Report on Form 40-F with the United States Securities Exchange Commission on EDGAR. Copies of these documents are available through the Company's website at www.lsgold.com. Hard copies may be [...]
Lake Shore Gold today announced that ISS Proxy Advisory Services and Glass, Lewis & Co., two leading independent proxy advisory firms, have recommended that the Company's shareholders vote FOR the Plan of Arrangement through which Tahoe Resources will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. In their assessment of the [...]