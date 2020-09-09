Menü
Suche
 

Lake Shore Gold Corp.

Lake Shore Gold Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
April 2016
Übernahme
Tahoe Resources Inc.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit April 2016 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Lake Shore Gold Corp. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Tahoe Resources Inc. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu Lake Shore Gold Corp.

  • Tahoe Resources: Aktionäre stimmen für Übernahme von Lake Shore Gold Corp.
    Tahoe meldete gestern die Zustimmung der Aktionäre des Unternehmens für die im Februar angekündigte Übernahme von Lake Shore Gold Corporation. Gemäß Vereinbarung sollen die Aktien von Lake Shore gegen Stammaktien von Tahoe getauscht werden. Die Aktionäre erhalten demnach pro Lake-Shore-Stammaktie 0,1467 einer Tahoe-Stammaktie.
    weiterlesen
    01.04.2016
    von Minenportal.de
  • Tahoe Resources und Lake Shore Gold melden Zusammenschluss
    Tahoe Resources und Lake Shore Gold haben soeben eine bindende Vereinbarung bekannt gegeben, wonach Tahoe alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Aktien von Lake Shore erwerben wird. Gemäß Vereinbarung werden die Aktien von Lake Shore gegen Stammaktien von Tahoe getauscht. Die Aktionäre erhalten demnach pro Lake-Shore-Stammaktie 0,1467 einer [...]
    weiterlesen
    08.02.2016
    von Minenportal.de
  • Lake Shore Gold schneidet hochgradige Goldmineralisierung
    Lake Shore Gold gab gestern die Ergebnisse der ersten 13 Bohrlöcher des neuen Bohrprogramms am Joint-Venture-Projekt Whitney bekannt, das Lake Shore gemeinsam mit seiner Tochtergesellschaft Temex Resources Corp. und Goldcorp Canada Ltd. betreibt. Mit dem Bohrprogramm im Umfang von insgesamt 30.000 m sollen zunächst im östlichen Teil des [...]
    weiterlesen
    05.02.2016
    von Minenportal.de
  • Lake Shore Gold: Produktionsergebnisse des Gesamtjahres 2015
    Lake Shore Gold Corp. gab gestern die Produktionsergebnisse für das Dezemberquartal sowie für das Gesamtjahr 2015 bekannt. Zudem meldete das Unternehmen die Produktionsplanung für 2016. Eigenen Angaben zufolge erzielte Lake Shore im vierten Quartal eine Goldproduktion von 42.500 oz. Die Verkäufe beliefen sich auf 42.000 oz zum durchschnittlichen [...]
    weiterlesen
    09.01.2016
    von Minenportal.de
  • Lake Shore Gold schließt Übernahme von Temex Resources ab
    Lake Shore Gold Corp. gab vergangene Woche bekannt, dass die Übernahme des Goldproduzenten Temex Resources Corp. erfolgreich abgeschlossen wurde. Die Aktionäre von Temex erhielten im Rahmen der Transaktion für jede Temex-Aktie 0,105 Lake-Shore-Aktien. Tony Makuch, Präsident und CEO von Lake Shore Gold, erklärte: "Mit dem Abschluss der Übernahme von [...]
    weiterlesen
    21.09.2015
    von Minenportal.de

weitere Meldungen


Nachrichten, englisch zu Lake Shore Gold Corp.


weitere engl. Meldungen


Versenden

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap