Sunridge Gold Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
Dezember 2016
Umstrukturierung


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Dezember 2016 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Sunridge Gold Corp. fand aufgrund einer Umstrukturierung statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu Sunridge Gold Corp.

  • Sunridge Gold Corp. gewährt Aktienoptionen
    Der in Eritrea tätige Basis- und Edelmetallexplorer Sunridge Gold teilte gestern mit, dass den Direktoren, Angestellten und Beratern des Unternehmens Anreiz-Aktienoptionen gewährt wurden, die zum Erwerb von insgesamt 5,3 Mio. Aktien berechtigen. Ausübbar sind diese über einen Zeitraum von fünf Jahren zu einem Preis von 0,26 $ je Aktie. Dabei [...]
    13.03.2014
    von Minenportal.de
  • Sunridge Gold Corp. meldet Abschluss einer Privatplatzierung über 5,75 Mio. $
    Sunridge Gold teilte gestern mit, dass das Unternehmen eine Finanzierung mit Brokerbeteiligung abgeschlossen und im Zuge dieser einen Bruttoerlös von rund 3,7 Mio. $ erzielt hat. Zudem entstand dem Unternehmen durch eine Privatplatzierung ohne Brokerbeteiligung ein Bruttoerlös von rund 2,1 Mio. $. Insgesamt wurden mehr als 30 Mio. Einheiten zu [...]
    23.10.2013
    von Minenportal.de
  • Sunridge Gold Corp.: Privatplatzierung mit Brokerbeteiligung
    Sunridge Gold teilte gestern mit, dass das Unternehmen eine Privatplatzierung mit Brokerbeteiligung durchführen und im Zuge dieser bis zu 15,8 Mio. Einheiten zu einem Preis von je 0,19 $ ausgeben wird. Daraus soll Sunridge ein Bruttoerlös von bis zu 3,0 Mio. $ entstehen. Jede Einheit besteht aus einer Stammaktie des Unternehmens sowie einem [...]
    20.09.2013
    von Minenportal.de
  • Sunridge Gold Corp. meldet Bohrergebnisse des Asmara-Projekts
    Sunridge Gold gab gestern neue Probenergebnisse von Diamantbohrungen auf dem Asmara-Projekt in Eritrea bekannt. Die drei Bohrungen fanden im Rahmen des Explorationsbohrprogramms 2012 bei dem Kupfer-Gold-Prospekt Adi Rassi statt. Die Entdeckung könnte das Potenzial besitzen, die fünfte Lagerstätte des Unternehmens auf dem Asmara-Projekt zu werden.
    26.06.2012
    von Presse

