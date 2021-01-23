Sunridge Gold Corp.

Der in Eritrea tätige Basis- und Edelmetallexplorer Sunridge Gold teilte gestern mit, dass den Direktoren, Angestellten und Beratern des Unternehmens Anreiz-Aktienoptionen gewährt wurden, die zum Erwerb von insgesamt 5,3 Mio. Aktien berechtigen. Ausübbar sind diese über einen Zeitraum von fünf Jahren zu einem Preis von 0,26 $ je Aktie. Dabei [...]
Sunridge Gold teilte gestern mit, dass das Unternehmen eine Finanzierung mit Brokerbeteiligung abgeschlossen und im Zuge dieser einen Bruttoerlös von rund 3,7 Mio. $ erzielt hat. Zudem entstand dem Unternehmen durch eine Privatplatzierung ohne Brokerbeteiligung ein Bruttoerlös von rund 2,1 Mio. $. Insgesamt wurden mehr als 30 Mio. Einheiten zu [...]
Sunridge Gold teilte gestern mit, dass das Unternehmen eine Privatplatzierung mit Brokerbeteiligung durchführen und im Zuge dieser bis zu 15,8 Mio. Einheiten zu einem Preis von je 0,19 $ ausgeben wird. Daraus soll Sunridge ein Bruttoerlös von bis zu 3,0 Mio. $ entstehen. Jede Einheit besteht aus einer Stammaktie des Unternehmens sowie einem [...]
Sunridge Gold gab gestern neue Probenergebnisse von Diamantbohrungen auf dem Asmara-Projekt in Eritrea bekannt. Die drei Bohrungen fanden im Rahmen des Explorationsbohrprogramms 2012 bei dem Kupfer-Gold-Prospekt Adi Rassi statt. Die Entdeckung könnte das Potenzial besitzen, die fünfte Lagerstätte des Unternehmens auf dem Asmara-Projekt zu werden.
Sunridge Gold reports that the Board of Directors has been assessing the obligations of the Company in order to allow them to determine and announce the amount and timing of the second return of capital distribution of C$0.03 per share to shareholders and the planned date of the dissolution of the Company. The Company must pay or make provision for [...]
Sunridge Gold advises that the second and final instalment of US$7.33 million has been received from Sichuan Road & Bridge Mining Investment Development Corp. Ltd. for the purchase of the Company’s 60% interest in the Asmara Mining Share Company. In addition, the Company has also received the final accrued interest payment from the Eritrean [...]
Sunridge Gold advises that Computershare, the Company’s transfer agent, will close the Company’s shareholder register at the close of business May 18, 2016 and requests to transfer shares after this date will be rejected. The Company’s shares were de-listed from trading on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQX on May 13, 2016, to [...]
Sunridge Gold confirms that its shares and warrants were de-listed from trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on Friday, May 13, 2016. Shareholders of record on May 18, 2016 will be entitled to a return of capital to be paid in two distributions. The first distribution will be paid to the Record Date Shareholders within 5 days of the Record Date [...]
Sunridge Gold reports that an estimated total amount of $88.7 million will be distributed in two distributions as a return of capital to its shareholders of record on May 18, 2016, the date the Board of Directors has determined as the record date. Sunridge will apply to the TSX Venture Exchange to have both its shares and share purchase warrants [...]