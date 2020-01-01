Austsino Resources Group Ltd.

Padbury Mining is pleased to announce that it has secured the funding necessary to construct a $6 billion deep water port and associated rail network at Oakajee. This is a major break through for the company and the region. The funding is to be provided by private Australian equity investors and is contained within an executed Shareholders [...]
Padbury Mining is continuing its negotiations with potential investors and engineering, procurement and construction companies interested in the development of the deep water port at Oakajee and its associated rail network. It has commenced the process of identifying its owner's team members and has had in depth discussions with a number of [...]
Padbury Mining has signed numerous non disclosure agreements that enable interested parties to drill further into the data which was acquired from Yilgarn and subsequently updated by Padbury. A number of international consultants have completed their assessment of the data and discussions continue.Padbury has been actively pursuing the construction [...]
During the period Padbury Mining has focused on the port at Oakajee and associated rail network and a considerable number of Non Disclosure Agreements have been signed with companies interested in taking a closer look at Padbury's Intellectual Property (IP) and to get a better understanding of its vision moving forward.In that context the [...]
Padbury Mining is pleased to announce that Mott MacDonald has completed its review of Midwest Infrastructure's deep water port and associated rail network solution for Oakajee. The review has been used as a key input into its business plan for the development of Oakajee and for its ongoing discussions with potential EPC contractors and [...]