Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Dezember 2020 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von New World Resource Corp. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme, einer Fusion oder eines Konkurses statt. Ein weiterer Grund kann die Änderung des Geschäftstätigkeitsfeldes sein, bei der zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine Bergbauaktivitäten mehr stattfinden.
Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
New World Resource Corp. meldete letzte Woche, dass es eine unverbindliche Absichtserklärung mit Perimeter Medical Imaging, Inc. eingegangen ist. Dieser Absichtserklärung zufolge übernimmt New World Resource alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Aktien von Perimeter Medical Imaging in einem Reverse Takeover. Der Erklärung zufolge wird New World [...]
New World möchte bekannt geben, dass die letzten fünf Bohrlöcher des Diamantbohrprogramms im Kupfer-Gold-Projekt Lipeña/Bonete im Süden von Bolivien fertig gestellt wurden. Diese fünf Bohrlöcher wurden über insgesamt 1.445 Meter gebohrt und stellen den Abschluss des vor Kurzem durchgeführten Bohrprogramms über 3.954,5 Meter dar. In Bohrloch [...]
New World bohrt 30 Meter mit 1.395 ppm Lithium beim Lithium-Sole-Projekt Pastos Grandes (Bolivien) 24./August 2011 Börsenkürzel TSX-V: NW Börsenkürzel Frankfurt: NWU Vancouver (British Columbia). New World Resource Corp. (New World oder das Unternehmen) meldet Zwische ...
New World Resources Corp. and Perimeter Medical Imaging, Inc. are pleased to announce that they have now agreed to a completion goal of Q1 of 2020 for their amalgamation by way of plan of arrangement. The Transaction is an arm's length transaction and will result in a reverse take-over and change of control of New World by the shareholders of [...]
New World Resource Corp. is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement with Perimeter Medical Imaging Inc. pursuant to which New World and Perimeter will amalgamate by way of a plan of arrangement and the current security holders of each corporation will become security holders of the resulting public company [...]
New World Resource Corp. and Perimeter Medical Imaging, Inc. announced today that they entered into a non-binding letter of intent for the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Perimeter Medical by New World in a reverse takeover transaction. The terms of the Proposed Transactions, as described below, are non-binding and no [...]
New World Resource Corp. announces that Tammy Gillis, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, has resigned to pursue other career opportunities. The Company has initiated a search for Ms. Gillis' successor. The Company has appointed Elizabeth Richards to serve as the Company's interim Chief Financial Officer until Ms. Gillis' successor is in [...]
New World Resource Corp. announces that its partner, Fondo de Inversion Privado EPG Exploracion Minera has provided the Company with assay results from the diamond drill program at the Agua Grande gold-copper project in Chile, and based on these results, the Company will not finance any further exploration work on the project. The drill program [...]