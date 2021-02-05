Menü
Lithium One Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
Juli 2012
Übernahme
Galaxy Resources Ltd.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Juli 2012 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Lithium One Inc. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Galaxy Resources Ltd. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, englisch zu Lithium One Inc.

  • Lithium One share transfer completed
    Lithium producer Galaxy Resources has been advised that all Galaxy shares issued under the recent merger with Canada's Lithium One Inc. to eligible shareholders were fully allotted and received.Former Lithium One shareholders who received Galaxy shares under the Plan of Arrangement were eligible to trade shares on the Australian Securities Exchange [...]
    weiterlesen
    23.07.2012
    von CNW
  • Galaxy Resources Limited Introducing a Global Lithium Company
    Galaxy following the successful merger with Lithium One is pleased to detail its global lithium resource base and assets in four continents world wide. Galaxy is an Australian-based global lithium company with lithium production facilities, hard rock mines and brine assets in Australia, China, Canada and Argentina. Galaxy's global partners covers [...]
    weiterlesen
    05.07.2012
    von ABN Newswire
  • Lithium One and Galaxy Complete Plan of Arrangement
    Lithium One is pleased to announce the completion today of the plan of arrangement with Galaxy Resources. The arrangement involves Galaxy, Lithium One, security holders of Lithium One and Galaxy Lithium One, a wholly owned Canadian subsidiary of Galaxy, by which Galaxy has acquired all of the outstanding common shares of Lithium One, being [...]
    weiterlesen
    04.07.2012
    von Marketwired
  • S&P Indices Announces Changes in the S&P/TSX Canadian Indices
    The shareholders of Lithium One have approved the Plan of Arrangement whereby the company will be acquired by Galaxy Resources in a share exchange. Lithium One will be removed from the S&P/TSX Venture Composite and Venture Select Indices after the close of trading on Friday, June 29, 2012.
    weiterlesen
    27.06.2012
    von CNW
  • Galaxy Resources Ltd. Court Grants Final Order Approving Merger with Lithium One Inc.
    Galaxy is pleased to advise that on 26 June 2012 the Ontario Superior Court of Justice granted the final order in relation to the plan of arrangement effecting the merger between Galaxy and Lithium One Inc. The full announcement made by Lithium One in relation to the granting of the final order is attached.
    weiterlesen
    27.06.2012
    von ABN Newswire

