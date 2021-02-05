Lithium One und Australiens Galaxy Resources gaben bekannt, dass die im März angekündigte Transaktion abgeschlossen wurde. Im Rahmen dieser hat Galaxy alle ausstehenden Stammaktien von Lithium One erworben. Die Aktionäre von Lithium One erhalten 1,96 Galaxy-Stammaktien je Stammaktie von Lithium One. Infolge der Transaktion wird die Notierung der [...]
Lithium producer Galaxy Resources has been advised that all Galaxy shares issued under the recent merger with Canada's Lithium One Inc. to eligible shareholders were fully allotted and received.Former Lithium One shareholders who received Galaxy shares under the Plan of Arrangement were eligible to trade shares on the Australian Securities Exchange [...]
Galaxy following the successful merger with Lithium One is pleased to detail its global lithium resource base and assets in four continents world wide. Galaxy is an Australian-based global lithium company with lithium production facilities, hard rock mines and brine assets in Australia, China, Canada and Argentina. Galaxy's global partners covers [...]
Lithium One is pleased to announce the completion today of the plan of arrangement with Galaxy Resources. The arrangement involves Galaxy, Lithium One, security holders of Lithium One and Galaxy Lithium One, a wholly owned Canadian subsidiary of Galaxy, by which Galaxy has acquired all of the outstanding common shares of Lithium One, being [...]
The shareholders of Lithium One have approved the Plan of Arrangement whereby the company will be acquired by Galaxy Resources in a share exchange. Lithium One will be removed from the S&P/TSX Venture Composite and Venture Select Indices after the close of trading on Friday, June 29, 2012.
Galaxy is pleased to advise that on 26 June 2012 the Ontario Superior Court of Justice granted the final order in relation to the plan of arrangement effecting the merger between Galaxy and Lithium One Inc. The full announcement made by Lithium One in relation to the granting of the final order is attached.