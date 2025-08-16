Menü
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Rodinia Lithium Inc.

Rodinia Lithium Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
September 2016
Umstrukturierung


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit September 2016 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Rodinia Lithium Inc. fand aufgrund einer Umstrukturierung statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.

Nachrichten, deutsch zu Rodinia Lithium Inc.

  • Rodinia Lithium: Neues Geschäftsfeld
    Rodinia Lithium Inc. gab kürzlich bekannt, dass das Unternehmen plant, sein Geschäftsfeld zu ändern und in Zukunft als Investmentgesellschaft tätig zu sein. Dazu entschloss sich das Management von Rodinia nach eingehender Evaluierung der vorhandenen Ressourcen und strategischen Optionen. Eine außerordentliche Aktionärsversammlung, auf der über die [...]
    weiterlesen
    05.01.2016
    von Minenportal.de
  • Rodinia Lithium Inc. begleicht Kreditfazilität durch Ausgabe von Stammaktien
    Rodinia Lithium Inc. teilte kürzlich mit, eine Vereinbarung mit Aberdeen International Inc. eingegangen zu sein, gemäß der das Unternehmen 15.362.811 Stammaktien zu einem Preis von 0,065 $ je Stammaktie an Aberdeen ausgeben wird, um seine Schulden in voller Höhe von 998.582,72 $ zu begleichen. Diese waren im Zuge einer im Februar 2013 vereinbarten [...]
    weiterlesen
    28.08.2014
    von Minenportal.de

weitere Meldungen


Nachrichten, englisch zu Rodinia Lithium Inc.


weitere engl. Meldungen


Versenden

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2025.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap