Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Januar 2008 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Consolidated Minerals Ltd. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Palmary Enterprises (Australia) Pty Ltd. statt.
Cons Minerals meldet für das Märzquartal (Juniquartal 2006) einen Rückgang der Manganproduktion auf 196.000 t, was einer Jahresrate von 800.000 t entspricht und unter der Planung einer Produktion zwischen 900.000 und 925.000 t liegt. Die Chromproduktion erreichte mit 62.000 t das Planungsziel einer Jahresproduktion zwischen 240.000 und 250.000 t [...]
We refer to the indenture dated May 12, as amended and restated by the First Supplemental Indenture dated August 15, 2016, as further amended by the Second Supplemental Indenture dated May 22, 2017, and as further amended and restated by the Third Supplemental Indenture dated September 7, 2017 . Capitalized terms used in this announcement and not [...]
Consmin, a leading manganese ore producer with mining operations in Australia and Ghana, announces its annual results for the period ending 30 June 2017. Commenting on the results, Oleg Sheyko said: "The acquisition of Consmin by TMI represents the start of an exciting new chapter in the history of the Company. TMI and Consmin are jointly [...]
Following on from the release of its Q1 2017 results on 26 May 2017, Consolidated Minerals will be holding a conference call for analysts and bondholders on Friday 23 June 2017 at 1:30pm (BST). To access the annual results conference call, you must first register in advance on: http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/43005026 Replay details [...]
Acquisition Update On 15 November 2016 the Company announced that its ultimate beneficial and legal owners had entered into a share purchase agreement with China Tian Yuan Manganese Limited, a subsidiary of Ningxia Tianyuan Manganese Industry Co., Ltd. ("TMI") pursuant to which the Sellers agreed to sell and transfer to CTY...
ST HELIER, Jersey, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Minerals Ltd. ("Consmin" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its acquisition by China Tian Yuan Manganese Limited (the "Purchaser"), a subsidiary of Ningxia Tianyuan Manganese Industry Co., Ltd. ("TMI") Consmin forms a key part of TMI's own growth [...]