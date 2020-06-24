Probe Metals und Adventure Gold gaben am Freitag bekannt, das der im April angekündigte Zusammenschluss der beiden Unternehmen erfolgreich abgeschlossen wurde. Durch die Transation soll ein neues führendes Explorations- und Entwicklungsunternehmen mit Goldprojekten in Quebec und Ontario geschaffen werden. Gemäß Vereinbarung hat Probe sämtliche [...]
Probe Metals Inc. und Adventure Gold Inc. gaben gestern eine bindende Vereinbarung bekannt, wonach die beiden Unternehmen sich zusammenschließen werden. Auf diese Weise soll ein neues führendes Explorations- und Entwicklungsunternehmen mit Goldprojekten in Quebec und Ontario entstehen. Gemäß Vereinbarung werden die Aktionäre von Adventure 0,39 [...]
Adventure Gold Inc. veröffentlichte gestern erste positive Ergebnisse der Bohrungen bei seinem zu 100% eigenen Goldprojekt Val-d'Or East. Die Ergebnisse stammen von den ersten drei Bohrlöchern des insgesamt 3.000 m umfassenden derzeit laufenden Bohrprogramms. Diese wurden zur Exploration eines parallelen und vertikalen mineralisierten [...]
Adventure Gold gab am Freitag bekannt, dass das Unternehmen seinen Mitarbeitern, Direktoren, leitenden Angestellten und Beratern Anreiz-Aktienoptionen gewährt hat, welche zum Erwerb von insgesamt 970.000 Stammaktien von Adventure Gold berechtigen. Diese können über einen Zeitraum von zehn Jahren zu einem Preis von 0,19 $ je Aktie ausgeübt werden [...]
Probe Metals and Adventure Gold are pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement, pursuant to which Probe Metals has acquired all of the outstanding common shares of Adventure Gold to create a well-funded Quebec and Ontario focused gold explorer and developer. Jamie Sokalsky, Chairman of the Board of Directors [...]
Adventure Gold and Probe Metals are pleased to announce that, at the June 3rd special meeting of Adventure Gold, shareholders of Adventure Gold overwhelmingly voted in favor of a special resolution to approve the arrangement pursuant to which Probe Metals will acquire all of the common shares of Adventure Gold by way of a court approved plan of [...]
Adventure Gold is pleased to announce that it has filed a management information circular and related proxy materials in advance of a special shareholders' meeting seeking approval of the Arrangement (as defined herein). The Circular is now being mailed to the shareholders of Adventure Gold to provide them with information about both companies and [...]
Probe Metals and Adventure Gold are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive agreement to combine their respective companies by way of a plan of arrangement. The Transaction will create a new, leading gold explorer and developer with properties in some of the most prolific greenstone belts in Quebec and Ontario. The combined [...]
Adventure Gold is pleased to announce the start of a new diamond drilling program on its Detour Quebec North project (the "Project") located 140 kilometers north of the town of La Sarre, in the Abitibi region of Quebec. The main objective of the program is to test three high-priority helicopter-borne electromagnetic VTEM-type geophysical anomalies [...]