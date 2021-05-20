American Lithium Corp. und Plateau Energy Metals Inc. gaben gestern eine endgültige Vereinbarung bekannt, wonach American Lithium alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien von Plateau auf der Basis von 0,29 Einheiten von American Lithium für jede gehaltene Aktie von Plateau erwirbt. Jede Einheit besteht dabei aus einer Stammaktie von American [...]
Plateau Energy Metals Inc. gab heute bekannt, dass es die Durchführung einer Privatplatzierung plant. In deren Rahmen sollen 7.370.000 Einheiten zu einem Preis von 0,19 CAD für einen Bruttoerlös von 1.400.300 CAD ausgegeben werden. Jede Einheit besteht aus einer Stammaktie des Unternehmens und einem Aktienkaufwarrant. Jeder Kaufwarrant berechtigt [...]
Plateau Energy Metals Inc. gab heute bekannt, dass es seine Privatplatzierung abgeschlossen hat. In deren Rahmen wurde insgesamt 6.000.000 Einheiten zu einem Preis von 0,25 CAD je Einheit für einen Bruttoerlöß von 1.500.000 CAD ausgegeben. Jede Einheit besteht aus einer Stammaktie des Unternehmens und einem halben Aktienkaufwarrant. Jeder [...]
Plateau Energy Metals Inc. veröffentlichte gestern die erste Ressourcenschätzung für das Lithiumprojekt Falchani im Südosten von Peru. Die Schätzung basiert auf 29 Bohrlöchern und umfasst dem Unternehmen zufolge vorerst nur rund 20% der bislang bekannten Mineralisierung. In Zukunft wird sich der Umfang der Ressourcen daher voraussichtlich [...]
Macusani Yellowcake und Azincourt Uranium geben bekannt, dass Macusani wie bereits im Vorfeld angekündigt alle angrenzenden Azincourt-Urankonzessionen im Macusani Plateau in Südost-Peru erworben hat. Im Rahmen dieser Erwerbstransaktion hat Macusani 100% der peruanischen Tochter von Azincourt, Minergia S.A.C., übernommen und dafür an Azincourt [...]
Plateau Energy Metals advises that, the Company and two of its officers have received a Notice of Hearing together with a Statement of Allegations from staff of the Ontario Securities Commission announcing the commencement of regulatory proceedings to consider whether the Company and such officers engaged in conduct that warrants the OSC making an [...]
Plateau Energy Metals Inc. is pleased to announce that Plateau shareholders and optionholders have approved the plan of arrangement with American Lithium Corp. announced on February 9, 2021. The Arrangement was approved by: 99.809% of the votes cast by Plateau shareholders; and 99.827% of the votes cast by Plateau Securityholders, voting together [...]
Plateau Energy Metals Inc. would like to remind all eligible shareholders and optionholders of the Company that the deadline to vote their common shares and stock options in advance of the special meeting of Securityholders is 10:00 a.m. on April 29, 2021. The Special Meeting will be held in virtual format on May 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. to approve [...]
Plateau Energy Metals Inc. is pleased to announce that it has obtained an interim order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice for the Company to hold a special meeting of Plateau shareholders and optionholders to approve the business combination with American Lithium Corp announced on February 9, 2021. The Arrangement has been unanimously [...]
Plateau Energy Metals Inc. is pleased to announce positive preliminary pre-concentration test results from the Colibri II-III and Corachapi uranium deposits at the Company's Macusani Uranium Project in Peru. This process testing was completed by TECMMINE E.I.R.L. , a metallurgical consulting company based in Lima, Peru, and also involved DRA Global [...]