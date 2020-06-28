Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Dezember 2013 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Afferro Mining Inc. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch International Mining and Infrastructure Corp. plc statt.
Afferro Mining veröffentlichte gestern die ungeprüften finanziellen Ergebnisse des ersten Quartals 2013. Aus diesen geht hervor, dass das Unternehmen einen den Aktionären zurechenbaren Verlust von 877.470 USD verzeichnete. Im Dezemberquartal 2012 hatte sich der Verlust auf 1,8 Mio. USD belaufen. Pro Aktie entstand somit ein Verlust von 0,01 USD im [...]
Afferro Mining und International Mining & Infrastructure Corporation (IMIC) gaben gestern bekannt, dass die beiden Unternehmen bezüglich des Übernahmeangebots, welches IMIC Afferro im April unterbreitet hatte, zu einer Einigung gelangt sind. Demzufolge hat Afferro das Angebot nach einer Anpassung der Übernahmekonditionen angenommen.
Wie Afferro Mining am Mittwoch bekannt gab, plant IMIC, dem Unternehmen ein Angebot zur Übernahme aller (ausgegebenen und noch auszugebenden) Aktien zu unterbreiten. Dem potentiellen Angebot liegen eine Reihe von Voraussetzungen zugrunde, darunter: die erfolgreiche Beschaffung von Geldmitteln zur Finanzierung der Transaktion;
Afferro Mining Inc. is pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition of Afferro by International Mining & Infrastructure Corporation plc by the way of a court approved plan of arrangement. Under the terms of the Arrangement, IMIC, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Afferro Holdings Ltd., acquired all of the issued common shares in the [...]
Further to the announcement made on 29 November 2013, Afferro Mining Inc. is releasing an updated indicative timetable of principal events including the expected date that Afferro shares will be halted from trading on the TSX-V and suspended from trading on AIM in anticipation of the arrangement (the "Arrangement") between the Company and [...]
Afferro Mining Inc. is pleased to release the expected timetable of principal events leading to the completion of the Arrangement, pursuant to which International Mining & Infrastructure Corporation plc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Afferro Holdings Ltd., will acquire all of the issued and to be issued common share capital of the Company [...]
Further to the announcement made on 25 November 2013 Afferro Mining and International Mining & Infrastructure Corporation plc have agreed to amend the Arrangement Agreement. The amendment provides for the extension of the outside date to 31 December 2013. All other commercial details of the Arrangement Agreement remain unchanged. In addition to the [...]
Afferro Mining Inc. and International Mining & Infrastructure Corporation plc are updating the market on the Arrangement Agreement, details of which were announced on 24 June 2013, 18 July 2013, 13 September 2013 and 23 October 2013, pursuant to which IMIC, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Afferro Holdings Ltd., will acquire all of the issued [...]