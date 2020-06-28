Menü
Afferro Mining Inc.

Afferro Mining Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
Dezember 2013
Übernahme
International Mining and Infrastructure Corp. plc


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Dezember 2013 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Afferro Mining Inc. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch International Mining and Infrastructure Corp. plc statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu Afferro Mining Inc.

  • Afferro Mining Inc. meldet Verlust von 0,9 Mio. USD im ersten Quartal 2013
    Afferro Mining veröffentlichte gestern die ungeprüften finanziellen Ergebnisse des ersten Quartals 2013. Aus diesen geht hervor, dass das Unternehmen einen den Aktionären zurechenbaren Verlust von 877.470 USD verzeichnete. Im Dezemberquartal 2012 hatte sich der Verlust auf 1,8 Mio. USD belaufen. Pro Aktie entstand somit ein Verlust von 0,01 USD im [...]
    weiterlesen
    24.05.2013
    von Minenportal.de
  • Afferro Mining nimmt Übernahmeangebot von IMIC an
    Afferro Mining und International Mining & Infrastructure Corporation (IMIC) gaben gestern bekannt, dass die beiden Unternehmen bezüglich des Übernahmeangebots, welches IMIC Afferro im April unterbreitet hatte, zu einer Einigung gelangt sind. Demzufolge hat Afferro das Angebot nach einer Anpassung der Übernahmekonditionen angenommen.
    weiterlesen
    23.05.2013
    von Minenportal.de
  • IMIC plant Angebot zur Übernahme von Afferro Mining Inc.
    Wie Afferro Mining am Mittwoch bekannt gab, plant IMIC, dem Unternehmen ein Angebot zur Übernahme aller (ausgegebenen und noch auszugebenden) Aktien zu unterbreiten. Dem potentiellen Angebot liegen eine Reihe von Voraussetzungen zugrunde, darunter: die erfolgreiche Beschaffung von Geldmitteln zur Finanzierung der Transaktion;
    weiterlesen
    19.04.2013
    von Minenportal.de

Nachrichten, englisch zu Afferro Mining Inc.


