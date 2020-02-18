Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Februar 2020 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von CuDeco Ltd. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme, einer Fusion oder eines Konkurses statt. Ein weiterer Grund kann die Änderung des Geschäftstätigkeitsfeldes sein, bei der zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine Bergbauaktivitäten mehr stattfinden.
Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. and CuDeco Ltd. announce that they have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding , an important stepping stone to determine if the cobalt-pyrite at the Rocklands project can produce cobalt products and create additional revenue for both companies. MOU KEY POINTS: - CDU would like to explore opportunities to monetise the [...]
Talga Resources, is pleased to announce commencement of site works in relation to its trial mining program at the Vittangi graphite project in northern Sweden. The ore zone is visibly continuous from the historically mined pit area and the underlying drilled mineralisation that is part of the Nunasvaara mineral resource of 7.6Mt at 24.4% graphite [...]