Seabridge Gold gab gestern bekannt, dass die im April angekündigte Übernahme von SnipGold Corp. erfolgreich abgeschlossen wurde. Gemäß Vereinbarung hat Seabridge sämtliche ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien von SnipGold erworben. Gemäß Vereinbarung erhielten die Aktionäre von SnipGold pro SnipGold-Aktie 1/63 einer Stammaktie von Seabridge.
Seabridge Gold und SnipGold Corp. gaben heute bekannt, dass die Aktionäre von SnipGold bei ihrer Versammlung für die im April gemeldete Vereinbarung gestimmt haben, wonach Seabridge sämtliche ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien von SnipGold erwerben wird. Gemäß Vereinbarung sollen die Aktionäre von SnipGold pro SnipGold-Aktie 1/63 einer [...]
Seabridge Gold Inc. und SnipGold Corporation meldeten gestern eine bindende Vereinbarung wonach Seabridge sämtliche ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien von SnipGold erwerben wird. Gemäß Vereinbarung erhalten die Aktionäre von SnipGold pro SnipGold-Aktie 1/63 einer Stammaktie von Seabridge. Der Abschluss des Deals wird noch im zweiten Quartal [...]
SnipGold gab am gestrigen Mittwoch bekannt, dass das Unternehmen eine Privatplatzierung ohne Brokerbeteiligung plant. Hierbei sollen bis zu 1,5 Mio. Flow-Through-Einheiten ausgegeben werden und ein Bruttoerlös von bis zu 150.000 $ entstehen. Jede Einheit wird demnach zu einem Preis von 0,10 $ ausgegeben und soll sich auch seiner [...]
SnipGold gab am Freitag bekannt, dass Kevin Nishi zum Mitglied des Unternehmensvorstandes berufen wurde. Weiterhin wurde Tim Thiessen zum vorläufigen CFO des Unternehmens erklärt. Zudem teilte SnipGold mit, dass den Beratern, Direktoren und leitenden Angestellten des Unternehmens insgesamt 205.000 Optionen gewährt wurden, welche über einen Zeitraum [...]
Seabridge Gold announced today it has completed its acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of SnipGold under a Plan of Arrangement originally announced on April 19, 2016. On closing Seabridge issued 695,277 shares to acquire SnipGold, at an exchange ratio of one share of Seabridge for 63 outstanding shares of SnipGold Corp. Up to [...]
Seabridge Gold and SnipGold are pleased to announce that SnipGold held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders earlier today, and that the previously announced statutory arrangement involving Seabridge and SnipGold was overwhelmingly approved by SnipGold’s shareholders. Approximately 76% of SnipGold’s shares were [...]
SnipGold today announces the SEDAR filing and mailing of the materials for the annual general and special meeting of shareholders at which the previously announced statutory Arrangement with Seabridge Gold will be an item of business. The Arrangement Pursuant to the Arrangement it is proposed that Seabridge will acquire each outstanding common [...]
Share exchange transaction will result in Seabridge shareholders gaining exposure to SnipGold’s significant resource at its Iskut project while shareholders of SnipGold receive an immediate 124% premium and exposure to Seabridge’s KSM project, one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold projects in the world. Both projects are located in [...]
SnipGold in response to the trading halt issued by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, provides the following statement: As previously disclosed, the Company has had discussions with various third parties with respect to a possible transaction or agreement to advance the Iskut Property and the Company may continue to have [...]