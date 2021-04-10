Menü
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

SnipGold Corp.

SnipGold Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
Juni 2016
Übernahme
Seabridge Gold Inc.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Juni 2016 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von SnipGold Corp. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Seabridge Gold Inc. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.

Nachrichten, deutsch zu SnipGold Corp.

  • SnipGold-Übernahme durch Seabridge Gold abgeschlossen
    Seabridge Gold gab gestern bekannt, dass die im April angekündigte Übernahme von SnipGold Corp. erfolgreich abgeschlossen wurde. Gemäß Vereinbarung hat Seabridge sämtliche ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien von SnipGold erworben. Gemäß Vereinbarung erhielten die Aktionäre von SnipGold pro SnipGold-Aktie 1/63 einer Stammaktie von Seabridge.
    weiterlesen
    22.06.2016
    von Minenportal.de
  • SnipGold-Aktionäre stimmen für Übernahme durch Seabridge Gold
    Seabridge Gold und SnipGold Corp. gaben heute bekannt, dass die Aktionäre von SnipGold bei ihrer Versammlung für die im April gemeldete Vereinbarung gestimmt haben, wonach Seabridge sämtliche ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien von SnipGold erwerben wird. Gemäß Vereinbarung sollen die Aktionäre von SnipGold pro SnipGold-Aktie 1/63 einer [...]
    weiterlesen
    16.06.2016
    von Minenportal.de
  • Seabridge Gold kauft SnipGold Corp.!
    Seabridge Gold Inc. und SnipGold Corporation meldeten gestern eine bindende Vereinbarung wonach Seabridge sämtliche ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien von SnipGold erwerben wird. Gemäß Vereinbarung erhalten die Aktionäre von SnipGold pro SnipGold-Aktie 1/63 einer Stammaktie von Seabridge. Der Abschluss des Deals wird noch im zweiten Quartal [...]
    weiterlesen
    20.04.2016
    von Minenportal.de
  • SnipGold Corp. kündigt Flow-Through-Finanzierung an
    SnipGold gab am gestrigen Mittwoch bekannt, dass das Unternehmen eine Privatplatzierung ohne Brokerbeteiligung plant. Hierbei sollen bis zu 1,5 Mio. Flow-Through-Einheiten ausgegeben werden und ein Bruttoerlös von bis zu 150.000 $ entstehen. Jede Einheit wird demnach zu einem Preis von 0,10 $ ausgegeben und soll sich auch seiner [...]
    weiterlesen
    03.07.2014
    von Minenportal.de
  • SnipGold Corp. gewährt Aktienoptionen
    SnipGold gab am Freitag bekannt, dass Kevin Nishi zum Mitglied des Unternehmensvorstandes berufen wurde. Weiterhin wurde Tim Thiessen zum vorläufigen CFO des Unternehmens erklärt. Zudem teilte SnipGold mit, dass den Beratern, Direktoren und leitenden Angestellten des Unternehmens insgesamt 205.000 Optionen gewährt wurden, welche über einen Zeitraum [...]
    weiterlesen
    30.06.2014
    von Minenportal.de

weitere Meldungen


Nachrichten, englisch zu SnipGold Corp.


weitere engl. Meldungen


Versenden

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap