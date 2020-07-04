Peregrine Diamonds Ltd. gab gestern bekannt, dass es eine Vereinbarung mit De Beers Canada Inc. geschlossen hat, in dessen Rahmen De Beers alle ausstehenden Stammaktien des Unternehmens für 0,24 Dollar je Aktie oder einem Gesamtkapital von etwa 107 Millionen Dollar erwerben wird. Diese Vereinbarung unterliegt dem Canada Business Corporations Act [...]
Peregrine Diamonds bestätigte gestern eine Privatplatzierung ohne Brokerbeteiligung, bei der 4.616.222 Stammaktien zu einem Preis von 0,65 $ je Aktie ausgegeben werden. Das Unternehmen möchte so einen Bruttoerlös von 3.000.544 $ erzielen. Die betreffenden Stammaktien werden auf Flow-Through-Basis an institutionelle Investoren ausgegeben. Der Erlös [...]
Peregrine Diamonds gab am Freitag bekannt, dass das Unternehmen eine Privatplatzierung ohne Brokerbeteiligung abgeschlossen hat, derzufolge es 10 Mio. Stammaktien zu einem Preis von je 0,35 $ ausgegeben hat. Daraus resultiert ein Bruttoerlös in Höhe von 3,5 Mio. $. Sämtliche im Zuge der Platzierung ausgegebenen Aktien unterliegen einer Haltefrist [...]
Peregrine Diamonds announces that De Beers Canada Inc. has completed the previously announced acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Peregrine by way of a plan of arrangement and is the owner of all of the outstanding securities of Peregrine. The Arrangement was approved by the Supreme Court of British Columbia in its final [...]
Peregrine Diamonds is pleased to announce that its securityholders voted at the special meeting held today to approve the previously announced Plan of Arrangement pursuant to which De Beers Canada Inc. will, among other things, acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Peregrine for cash consideration of $0.24 per share. The [...]
Peregrine Diamonds is pleased to announce that Peregrine has been granted an interim order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia authorizing various matters, including the holding of a special meeting of Peregrine shareholders, optionholders and warrantholders to consider the arrangement between Peregrine and De Beers Canada that was announced [...]
Peregrine Diamonds is pleased to announce that it has entered into an arrangement agreement with De Beers Canada Inc. under which De Beers will acquire all of the Company’s outstanding common shares for $0.24 per share in cash or a total equity value of approximately $107 million pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business [...]
Peregrine Diamonds is pleased to announce the filing of a National Instrument 43-101 technical report titled “Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment NI 43-101 Technical Report Chidliak Project, Nunavut, Canada” and dated effective May 23, 2018 for its Chidliak project, located approximately 120 kilometres north-east of Iqaluit, the [...]